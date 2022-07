Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The full supermoon was captured on video over the city of Santa Clarita Wednesday night. The full moon that was rising around 9:10 p.m. was the largest and brightest moon of 2022 due to its proximity to earth and up to 30% brighter than usual.

Key News Network video was from 9:10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. on July 13, 2022.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

