Rockies shoot for series victory over slumping Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The All-Star Game showcased what baseball has become — home runs, strikeouts and offense-killing shifts. The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth innings of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss, its ninth in a row. Four of the five runs scored on long balls. There were 22 strikeouts, including the final three batters on 10 pitches by the American League’s Emmanuel Clase in a game that lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes despite just 13 hits, five walks, two hit batters and one runner reaching on a error. Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Jake Cronenworth all hit groundouts that might have been hits before the rise of computer programs that tell teams to place three and sometimes four players on the same side of second base.

