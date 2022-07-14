ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Paterson pastors look to provide students with toiletries at school

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGTSP_0gfCTJVq00

PATERSON — Thirty-three city schools will be distributing free toiletries to students starting this fall under the “Confidence Closet” initiative launched by a group of clergy leaders.

The pastors plan to collect donations so they can provide about 11,500 students in grades six through 12 with such items as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine napkins and soap.

“It’s time for the churches of Paterson to step up and serve our kids,” the Rev. Michael McDuffie, one of the leaders of the initiative, said during a press conference at the school district headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Organizers said they decided to start the program because of the struggles that many city families are having over the rising costs of household necessities.

“Unfortunately, it’s often communities like Paterson that are hit the hardest from the economic effects of COVID-19 and continued inflation,” said Matt Andersen, director of the Star of Hope Ministries.

Schools leadership:Paterson school board begins search for district's next superintendent

Paterson:Veterans’ clinic may get reprieve after 12 U.S. senators weigh in

“Even further,” Andersen added, “it’s often our kids that are most profoundly impacted. We as the Church of Paterson want to be a part of the solution, and we know that we can accomplish more together than we can individually.”

The pastors and school officials are ironing out the logistics of distributing the toiletries.

Superintendent Eileen Shafer said difficulties in getting hygiene products may affect students in many ways.

“This can have a direct impact on students’ attendance and performance in school,” Shafer said. “Students who aren't confident in their hygiene may simply choose not to come to school. Even if they show up, they will not be at their best.

“How confident could a student feel about giving a presentation in front of a class, working closely with a group of students on a project, or going to gym class if their basic hygiene needs are not met?” the superintendent asked.

Andersen said the “Serve Our Schools” faith-based group would be collecting in-kind donations of toiletries as well as cash contributions that would be used to buy such products in bulk. He said the goal is to gather more than 200,000 toiletries for Paterson youths for the upcoming school year.

Those who are interested in helping the Confidence Closets initiative should call the superintendent’s office at 973-321-0980 or email superintendent@paterson.k12.nj.us.

Comments / 0

Related
themontclairgirl.com

Brothers Building a Better Nation: A Newark Non-Profit Supporting Black + Latino Men

A simple move to a new home sparked the creation of a life-changing organization. Brothers Building a Better Nation is a 501©3 non-profit organization based in Newark, NJ with a mission to remove barriers from the lives of Black + Latino males between the ages of 16-29 who have a criminal record or are at risk of becoming incarcerated. Through various programs and resources, this organization is helping to better the community and provide great opportunities. We connected with Founder and President of the organization Quadeer Porter to learn more about how it was started, the current operations, and the future of the organization. Read on to learn all about Brothers Building a Better Nation, a local Newark non-profit.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Fernandez Received Big Pay Raise With Promotion

With her promotion last month to permanent school superintendent, Dr. Norma Fernandez has received a $60 thousand bump in pay. Fernandez’s new salary of $245 thousand represents a near 32 percent pay increase over her previous salary of $185 thousand, which had carried over from her previous title of deputy superintendent.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Essex YMCA Welcomes New Board Members

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The West Essex YMCA recently welcomed three new members to its board of managers: Kathy Boffa, of Livingston; Shantel Ricks, of Mt. Arlington; and Tezeta “Tez” Roro, of West Orange. The manager board works in close partnership with the Y’s leadership team to ensure that facilities and programs match the Y’s mission and remain accessible to all in the community.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJCU president’s going-away package is nearly $650K. It could balloon to $1 million with other perks

New Jersey City University President Sue Henderson is going away, but she’s not leaving empty-handed. The departing school leader will receive a golden parachute of nearly $650,000 in severance and sabbatical pay after resigning on the same day school officials announced a “financial emergency” that has led to layoffs, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastors#Toiletries#Religion#Education#Paterson School Board#The Church Of Paterson
NJ.com

Struggling NJCU is pondering hard choices. It can look to William Paterson for some answers

The long brick building with pale green windows catches the eyes of prospective students visiting William Paterson University in Wayne. Settled in rolling land near one of the highest points in Passaic County, Skyline Hall looks more like a luxury apartment building than a college dorm. Colorful sitting areas feature video monitors, soft sofas and easy chairs, and a high-top table studded with plugs for laptops. The hall’s 276 students live in what the university calls “semi-suites,” with a private bathroom for every four residents.
WAYNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Bring the Family, The Monmouth County Fair Begins This Week

FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About the Hamilton House Museum in Clifton, NJ

There’s an old stone house that sits on Valley Road in Clifton, located at 971 Valley Road. If you blink while driving down the road, you could miss it. The Hamilton House Museum is an 18th Century homestead, often overlooked between the campus of Montclair State and the entrance ramp to Route 3. This museum strives to act as a snapshot into the past of the Hamilton family, and each room symbolizes a different era throughout the farmhouse’s 200-year-old history. Read on to find out more about the Hamilton-Van Wagoner Homestead, a Dutch farmhouse museum in the heart of Clifton.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Attorney Competing On Jeopardy! Tonight

A Bergen County attorney will be competing on Jeopardy! Tuesday, July 19. Matt Mierswa, of River Edge, is going up against Catherine Belling, a medical humanities professor from Chicago, IL, and William Chou, a research fellow from Austin, TX. Chou also competed Monday night and has won $15,601 so far.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

$20k in luggage, clothing and electronics in car stolen from Montclair driveway, police say

A Montclair family had just returned from vacation Sunday, July 17, when their car, containing $20,000 in belongings, was stolen from their driveway, police said. The family's 2019 Range Rover was stolen from a Woodmont Road driveway on Sunday. The vehicle owners had just returned from vacation, and the vehicle contained approximately $20,000 in luggage, clothing and electronics.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Shot in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ- A shooting took place on Sunday afternoon in the area of 21st Avenue and Spring Street in Paterson. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. They found a 16-year-old juvenile with. a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy