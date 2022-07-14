Paterson pastors look to provide students with toiletries at school

PATERSON — Thirty-three city schools will be distributing free toiletries to students starting this fall under the “Confidence Closet” initiative launched by a group of clergy leaders.

The pastors plan to collect donations so they can provide about 11,500 students in grades six through 12 with such items as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine napkins and soap.

“It’s time for the churches of Paterson to step up and serve our kids,” the Rev. Michael McDuffie, one of the leaders of the initiative, said during a press conference at the school district headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Organizers said they decided to start the program because of the struggles that many city families are having over the rising costs of household necessities.

“Unfortunately, it’s often communities like Paterson that are hit the hardest from the economic effects of COVID-19 and continued inflation,” said Matt Andersen, director of the Star of Hope Ministries.

“Even further,” Andersen added, “it’s often our kids that are most profoundly impacted. We as the Church of Paterson want to be a part of the solution, and we know that we can accomplish more together than we can individually.”

The pastors and school officials are ironing out the logistics of distributing the toiletries.

Superintendent Eileen Shafer said difficulties in getting hygiene products may affect students in many ways.

“This can have a direct impact on students’ attendance and performance in school,” Shafer said. “Students who aren't confident in their hygiene may simply choose not to come to school. Even if they show up, they will not be at their best.

“How confident could a student feel about giving a presentation in front of a class, working closely with a group of students on a project, or going to gym class if their basic hygiene needs are not met?” the superintendent asked.

Andersen said the “Serve Our Schools” faith-based group would be collecting in-kind donations of toiletries as well as cash contributions that would be used to buy such products in bulk. He said the goal is to gather more than 200,000 toiletries for Paterson youths for the upcoming school year.

Those who are interested in helping the Confidence Closets initiative should call the superintendent’s office at 973-321-0980 or email superintendent@paterson.k12.nj.us.