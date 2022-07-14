Jed Smith elects to play college basketball at Wilmington

Following a serious football knee injury last fall that ended his high school athletic career prematurely, West Branch graduate Jed Smith will get a chance to play at the college level.

Smith, who played three sports in high school, will concentrate on basketball after accepting an offer from Wilmington College, a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference, located about 50 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

"I've played different sports, but I've always loved basketball," said Smith, who missed his entire senior season on the court while recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee that occurred during West Branch's 43-12 win over Carrollton last October 1.

"I wanted to continue playing basketball [in college]. I visited the campus and it reminded me of West Branch, because there were a lot of fields [around it]. It felt like home to me."

Smith, who stands 5-foot-10, was the starting point guard on West Branch's 2021 team which finished 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference, finishing in a three-way tie with Salem and Canton South for the championship. He averaged eight points per game, but converted a team-high 81% of his free throws and led the team in taking charges.

He is more concerned about winning than scoring, which makes him an ideal fit for the point guard position.

"I enjoy playing the point because I can control the tempo of the game and get the ball to other people [in position to score]," Smith said. "That was fine with me because I enjoy passing."

Jed Smith honed his skills as a point guard on junior varsity before taking over on the varsity team

Smith's high school basketball career transitioned his sophomore year after Michael Brown succeeded Randy Montgomery as head coach. During Montgomery's final season, Smith was used as the sixth man on a veteran team, mostly seeing time at the two-spot. After Brown became head coach, Smith played most of the year with the junior varsity, with plans for him to succeed outgoing senior Reese Leone at point guard.

"I understood what he [Brown] was doing," Smith said. "We had Reese back and some other veterans, and I needed to get as much playing time and experience at point guard in order to step in during my junior year."

Athletes often are dealt with adversity and Smith experienced that during the latter part of his junior season when he was quarantined for two weeks due to COVID-19. He was cleared to return for the Division II district semifinal game against Youngstown Chaney, considered one of the top teams in the region.

"I was glad to get back, but I also knew we were playing a great team," Smith said. "It was going to be a challenge."

Chaney, which featured length, quickness and athleticism, ousted West Branch 73-41, but the Warriors won 18 games for the second straight season with a first-year starting point guard.

Smith was a basketball player who also was athletic and exploited that characteristic in football, where he was a returning two-way starter for a West Branch which finished 8-2 in his junior season. He was a valuable wide receiver, outside linebacker and return man for the Warriors during the first six games, helping the team win all six, including a close 37-34 decision over Howland.

The seventh game was against Carrollton, and Smith went down with a knee injury on a special teams play.

"It was on a kickoff return," he recalled. "I heard my knee pop."

Despite season-ending injury, Jed Smith made an impact for West Branch's conference championship team

That kickoff return turned out to be Smith's final play of a season where West Branch posted a 13-1 record, but he had made an impact. On offense, he caught 14 passes for 132 yards with one touchdown. On defense, he recorded 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and successfully defended five passes. As the primary return man, he amassed 224 yards on 18 touches (12.4 avg.)

While disappointed he couldn't play, Smith still supported the team vigorously and was given a new role, one which he appreciated.

"I got to coach a little bit, which was great because I'm going to study education in college," he said. "I want to teach and coach, so I got some great experience."

That coaching experience also helped Smith overcome the emotional pain he had suffered after the injury.

"I took things one day at a time and did the best I could," he added. "It helped that I had great support from my family, teammates and friends."

Smith, whose older brother Brock was a class valedictorian and is currently a student at the University of Dayton, took several college courses and compiled a 3.8 grade-point average.

Feeling academically prepared and emotionally healed, Jed Smith also credited Brown, his high school basketball coach, for shaping him mentally to handle any challenge at the next level.

"He [Brown] helped me with my confidence and he trusted in me to make the plays on the court," Smith added.

Wilmington, a conference rival of Mount Union, finished 6-19 overall and 4-14 in OAC play last season. It's transitioning to a new head coach. Dover native Micah Mills, who played both high school basketball and football, was promoted to head coach.

"We're both from the same 330 [area code]," Smith said, laughing. "I've talked with him and he stressed the one thing we'll do is 'out-work' people."

The countdown for making the transition from high school graduate to college freshmen continues for Smith. He will be living four hours away from Beloit. His roommate is Cole Allen, a freshman guard from Springfield Northeastern who averaged 15 points per game last season.

"I'm excited about the future and I'm also grateful to my parents [Brad and Jennifer]," Smith said. "They pushed me and helped shape me as a person. I've been very lucky."