The Big Sky Conference announced Monday the full weekend of events for the 2022 Big Sky Football Kickoff scheduled for Spokane. The event officially begins this Saturday as the league hosts its annual Big Sky Football Youth Clinic from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at North Central High. Clinic participants will be instructed by student-athletes from the Big Sky's 12 football teams and will receive a free poster for autographs following the event. The clinic is limited to the first 100 kids to register for the event at BigSkyConf.com/YouthClinic.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO