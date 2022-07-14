Vincennes Animal Adoptions Needed Due to Shelter Overcrowding

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.

WESTPHALIA, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO