Vincennes, IN

Large Item Collection Still Available in Vincennes — For a Small Fee

 5 days ago

Even if you missed Vincennes’ large item collection days, you can still get your large items hauled away for a small fee. City Street...

Vincennes Main Street Project Phases 2 and 3 Continue

Work continues on the Main Street project phases Two and Three. The combined work affects Main Street from Kimmel Extension east to Richard Bauer Drive. The work is affecting some residents, especially those in Phase Two of the work. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is working to smooth out the process for those affected homeowners.
VINCENNES, IN
Knox County Fair Underway in Bicknell

The 2022 Knox County Fair gets underway today at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. ***Update 1:02 PM – The Horse and Pony Show set for 4p today has been moved to Tuesday. As usual, the first few judging competitions will happen this morning, with both the Poultry Show...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

The grand opening for the new Ollie’s store in Vincennes is set for Wednesday, August 10th. The store is located at 619 Kimmel Road across from Walmart in the old Office Max building. Ollie’s says it’s America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
VINCENNES, IN
Knox County First Responders Honor Fallen Brothers Yesterday

Vincennes police and fire units draped a large American flag across the Hart Street Overpass to U.S. 41. It is usually connected to the annual remembrance of 9/11, but yesterday, it was to honor a bicycle tour to remember police who fell in the line of duty. The statewide bicycle...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Gas Price Drop Continues in Vincennes, Across Area

The average price of gas in Indiana Sunday was $4.59 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and six-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. The average price survey was done by the Indiana branch of Triple-A. Indiana’s average price of gas Sunday was also fifteen cents lower than a...
VINCENNES, IN
Cops Cycling Program Heading Through Area Tonight

The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors program is coming through this area today. The annual ride starts in Indianapolis on July 11th, and ends at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery on July 23rd. The ride will travel on U.S. 41 from Terre Haute to Princeton during the day today. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Knox County Budget Hearing Preparation Starts Now

The Knox County Council is just under two months away from setting budgets for County departments for 2023. As a rule, Council members take three to four long days to hear requests, and set the actual budget amounts, for the next year. Council vice-president Rich Chattin says in contrast to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Online, In-Person School Registration Set for Today in Washingtno

Online Registration for returning students in Washington Community Schools will open in Skyward Family Access beginning today. Your login information will be emailed to the email address registered in Skyward today. In-Person Registration for new students and those requiring assistance will take place Tuesday from 1:00 – 7:00 pm, and...
WASHINGTON, IN
Bill Taylor, 79, Washington

Billy “Bill” E. Taylor, 79, passed away peacefully at his residence at 11:30 p.m. on July 16, 2022. Bill was born on May 20, 1943 in Greensburg, IN, the son of Ralph and Letha (Bergen) Taylor. He married Phyllis R. Connall on December 16, 1962. Bill was a...
WASHINGTON, IN
Bridgeport Woman Killed in Illinois Crash

A Bridgeport, Illinois woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. It happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. on Bridgeport Road, about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County Illinois. Police say for unknown reasons, 66-year-old Julie Ivers was in the roadway and...
BRIDGEPORT, IL
Ambassador Families Needed for Coming Cal Ripken 10 Year Old World Series

Host families are needed for next month’s 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series. The annual event will be held in Vincennes starting August fifth. twenty teams from across the nation will participate in the tournament. Two of the teams will be from Vincennes, leaving 18 teams needing host families Around 60 families are needed for the days of the tournament. Orientation will be on Thursday, August fourth, at Clark Middle School. Games will start the next day at the Cub League Complex in Vincennes. The tournament itself will wrap up on Sunday, August 13th.
VINCENNES, IN
Washington Man Arrested for FTA

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 31-year-old David Louis is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 149 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
WASHINGTON, IN
Diane Pahmeier, 58, Westphalia

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.
WESTPHALIA, IN
Knox County Arrests from Saturday

At 6:37 PM, Vincennes City Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Edward Sweeney for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Sweeney was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3,000. At 7:35 PM,. Vincennes City Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Edward Zoll for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Zoll is being...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

