GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With how the humidity overtakes you whenever exiting a building, you certainly have noticed the high level of moisture in the air. High humidity will lock in for the forecast period but with limited forcing the next couple of days rain chances will remain limited. A few isolated storms will try to bubble up Tuesday afternoon with an even lower chance on Wednesday. The heightened coverage of storms will likely be coming through on Thursday evening.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO