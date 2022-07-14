ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Animal Adoptions Needed Due to Shelter Overcrowding

waovam.com
 5 days ago

The Vincennes Animal Shelter is running a special adoption event right now to help clear the shelter...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

waovam.com

Emma Elkins Named 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen

Emma Elkins was named as the 2022 Knox County 4-H Fair Queen in ceremonies last night at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. Elkins is the daughter of Eric and Dawn Elkins. She won the title over six other contestants in last night’s event. Kyla Wolfe was first runner-up, with Tori...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Knox County First Responders Honor Fallen Brothers Yesterday

Vincennes police and fire units draped a large American flag across the Hart Street Overpass to U.S. 41. It is usually connected to the annual remembrance of 9/11, but yesterday, it was to honor a bicycle tour to remember police who fell in the line of duty. The statewide bicycle...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Swine Highlighted in Day 2 of KC Fair

The swine take to the arena for today’s second day of the Knox County Fair. The event is being held through Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Bicknell. The swine show begins at 7:30. Later today, the annual goat show begins at 5:00 p.m. The Dog Obedience Show is planned for the VU Pavilion at 8:30. Tonight at the VU Pavilion, the annual Baby Contest is set for 6:00 p.m.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

KC BZA Meet Tonight at Courthouse

The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet tonight at 6:30 in the Circuit Courtroom of the Knox County Courthouse. The larger space is needed due to a delayed petition about a conditional use on Mount Zion Road in Palmyra Township. Metallum Recycling wants the exception for storage and...
waovam.com

Knox County Fair Underway in Bicknell

The 2022 Knox County Fair gets underway today at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. ***Update 1:02 PM – The Horse and Pony Show set for 4p today has been moved to Tuesday. As usual, the first few judging competitions will happen this morning, with both the Poultry Show...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

The grand opening for the new Ollie’s store in Vincennes is set for Wednesday, August 10th. The store is located at 619 Kimmell Road across from Walmart in the old Office Max building. Ollie’s says it’s America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Nearly 570 Lose Power Yesterday in Vincennes

Nearly 570 Duke Energy customers in Vincennes were without power yesterday following an auto accident. The outage affected areas on both sides of Washington Avenue from Saint Clair Street to past the U.S. 41-50 split at the tri-level. Power was restored to all affected residents throughout last night and overnight.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Gas Price Drop Continues in Vincennes, Across Area

The average price of gas in Indiana Sunday was $4.59 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and six-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. The average price survey was done by the Indiana branch of Triple-A. Indiana’s average price of gas Sunday was also fifteen cents lower than a...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Bridgeport Woman Killed in Illinois Crash

A Bridgeport, Illinois woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. It happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. on Bridgeport Road, about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County Illinois. Police say for unknown reasons, 66-year-old Julie Ivers was in the roadway and...
BRIDGEPORT, IL
waovam.com

Washington Man Arrested for FTA

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 31-year-old David Louis is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 149 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
WASHINGTON, IN
waovam.com

Knox County Arrests from Saturday

At 6:37 PM, Vincennes City Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Edward Sweeney for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Sweeney was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3,000. At 7:35 PM,. Vincennes City Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Edward Zoll for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Zoll is being...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Diane Pahmeier, 58, Westphalia

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.
WESTPHALIA, IN

