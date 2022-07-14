ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Erik ten Hag shuts down questions on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erik ten Hag rejects...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Erik ten Hag hints at Man Utd extending Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo could remain at the club for the next couple of years. The 37-year-old has one year remaining on the contract he signed when rejoining the club from Juventus in August last year and the Red Devils, like they do with most player contracts, hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Erik ten Hag discusses Man Utd's pressing following pre-season win

Erik ten Hag has given an insight into how he wants his Manchester United team to play, stating that his players need to improve the 'timing' of their pressing. Ten Hag's side have impressed in their first few pre-season games, beating Crystal Palace, Melbourne City and thumping Liverpool 4-0 during their tour of Australia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Erik ten Hag labels Christian Eriksen an 'absolute advantage' for Man Utd

Manchester United are at an ‘absolute advantage’ thanks to the signing of Christian Eriksen in the words of new manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen was confirmed as United’s second signing of the summer on Friday, following in the footsteps of Tyrell Malacia and shortly before the club also announced a deal with Ajax to land centre-back Lisandro Martinez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erik Ten Hag
90min

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo reacts to Sporting claim; Chelsea confident on Kounde

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portuguese reports linking him with a move back to former club Sporting CP are ‘fake’ after his car was supposedly seen at their stadium. Barcelona are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, who has long been on the radar of Chelsea. The Catalan giants also remain keen on prising Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso away from Stamford Bridge despite their financial woes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate Thiago Silva

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel believes new signing Kalidou Koulibaly can emulate fellow centre-back Thiago Silva and play well into his 30s. Koulibaly has completed a €40m (£34m) move to Chelsea from Napoli, signing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge before flying out to Las Vegas to join the Blues' tour of the US.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Timo Werner admits disappointment with lack of Chelsea minutes

Timo Werner has confessed he wants to play more minutes at club level after another tricky season with Chelsea. The German has struggled following his move from RB Leipzig in 2020, netting just ten goals in 56 Premier League games, and he started just 15 games in the competition last season as manager Thomas Tuchel sought the solution to his goalscoring woes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

Davinson Sanchez hails Antonio Conte & Tottenham's new signings

Davinson Sanchez has praised the 'mentality' Antonio Conte has brought to Tottenham Hotspur since joining last November. After a disastrous start to the 2021/22 season under Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte was brought in to steady the ship and secure UEFA Champions League qualification - two targets he was able to achieve.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Emile Smith Rowe hopes Champions League disappointment will 'fuel' Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe believes the Gunners' failure to reach the Champions League last season will act as 'fuel' in 2022/23. A number of late-season defeats - including against arch-rivals Tottenham - saw Arsenal relinquish their grip on a top four place, ultimately finishing fifth as Spurs agonisingly took the last Champions League place at their expense.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

AC Milan prioritise move for Charles De Ketelaere over Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are prioritising finalising a move for Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere over Hakim Ziyech, 90min understands. The reigning Serie A champions have been surprisingly quiet in the summer transfer window thus far, with their only notable signing being Divock Origi - who was a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 season.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Paulo Dybala agrees Roma contract

Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Roma this summer, 90min can confirm, after Inter failed to put together the funds needed to pursue his signature. The 28-year-old walked away from Juventus earlier this summer after failing to agree the terms of a contract extension and was linked with a number of sides from across the continent, although Inter were expected to win the race.
SOCCER
90min

Jesse Lingard: West Ham close in after further contract talks

Jesse Lingard is edging closer to a return to West Ham United after a breakthrough in contract talks with his representatives, 90min understands. The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the end of June, but has been in no hurry to decide his future amid a flurry of interest from clubs both at home and abroad.
MLS
90min

Joe Gomez explains decision to sign new Liverpool contract

Joe Gomez has admitted that he understands the surprise surrounding his decision to extend his contract at Liverpool. The 25-year-old has tumbled down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was restricted to just four Premier League starts last season, but he still opted to commit his long-term future to the club earlier this summer by signing a new five-year contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Fabinho makes surprise Champions League final defeat admission

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has claimed that defeat in the 2022 Champions League final was the "best thing" that could have happened to Jurgen Klopp's side. The Reds approached the end of the season in the hunt for the quadruple but were forced to settle for a FA Cup/Carabao Cup double as Manchester City won the Premier League and Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory in the European finale back in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Sebastian Haller leaves Dortmund training camp with testicular tumour

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller has been forced to leave the club's training camp in Switzerland after a testicular tumour was discovered. The Ivory Coast international felt unwell on Monday morning, missing the 3-1 friendly defeat to Valencia later that day, and a series of medical tests took place. Further examinations are due over the next few days in a specialist facility.
SOCCER
90min

Robert Lewandowski: I want to win titles at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has revealed the reasons behind his upcoming move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, adding that he wants to win titles with his new side. The Poland striker has arrived in Catalonia for a medical after both Bayern and Barça confirmed an agreement for the transfer, which is worth around €50m.
SOCCER
90min

Pablo Zabaleta: Raheem Sterling not a Man City legend

Ex-Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has claimed that Raheem Sterling did a ‘great job’ for the club but falls short of being considered a legend. Sterling won four Premier League titles and numerous other domestic trophies in seven seasons as a City player prior to his summer transfer to Chelsea. He also scored 131 times in 339 appearances, including 31 goals in all competitions during the 2019/20 season alone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Edouard Mendy: Sadio Mane exit could have 'huge impact' on Liverpool

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy believes the departure of his compatriot Sadio Mane could have a 'huge impact' on Liverpool next season. Having intimated that he was open to a new challenge at the end of last season, Mane completed a transfer to Bayern Munich for just £35m in June, having declined to sign a new contract at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

729
Followers
6K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy