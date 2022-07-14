Erik ten Hag shuts down questions on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo could remain at the club for the next couple of years. The 37-year-old has one year remaining on the contract he signed when rejoining the club from Juventus in August last year and the Red Devils, like they do with most player contracts, hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO