MITCHELL – Lehigh Hanson will host a steel topping event for their new Lehigh Cement plant in Mitchell for City officials and employees on Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. City of Mitchell officials, Lawrence County officials, contractors, and Lehigh employees will be on-site to see the accumulation of the project so far, where they will have the opportunity to sign the steel stack that will then be hoisted up to the highest point of the stack, where they will be a part of the history for the next 100 years.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO