HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is accused of possessing fentanyl-laced cocaine and heroin in Hackettstown last week, police said. On July 14, at around 6:11 p.m., the police responded to Bea McNally’s, located at 109 Grand Avenue, in reference to a female that was reportedly “nodding off” at the bar. Once on scene, staff advised the officers that they didn’t serve the female any alcohol and they suspected her of being ill or under the influence of drugs, police said.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO