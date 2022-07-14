Buy Black Business Spotlight: JimAustinOnline.com

According to a statement released by the Theta Alpha Chapter in Dallas, TX, “Bro. Lee remained an active, financial member of Theta Alpha Chapter including participating during our recent chapter retreat on July 9, 2022. Bro. Lee was elected the Fraternity’s International President during the 74th Grand Conclave in Little Rock, Arkansas in July 2006. He served two terms as our Fraternity’s elected leader.”
Growing up, Asia Nicole Alcorn wasn’t exactly sure what the future might hold, but she knew she wanted to do something she was passionate about. Alcorn is a multi-media journalist interning at Texas Metro News making her mark, and publisher Cheryl Smith says, “You can see the difference in the paper since Asia has been here.”
Is your birthday coming up, and you’re not sure how to celebrate? Beat the summer heat by grabbing free ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery, or a daiquiri at WhoDaq Daquiris “The Daiquiri Shoppe.” Not in the mood for sweets? Head over to Jersey Mike’s or McDonald’s. Check out the rest of these Top 10 places giving out free items on your special day.
A Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Hattie Marie Garrett Newhouse received a BA in Business Administration (Prairie View A&M University) and MLA (Southern Methodist University), she is a retired Contract Manager and Human Resource Training Manager. A member of Cedar Crest Cathedral Christian Methodist Episcopal, her community involvement included African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) Board Member, Association of Jack & Jill of America, Dallas Chapter, Texas Women’s Foundation (formerly Dallas Women’s Foundation), Dallas Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Alumni Association – Life Member, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Alumni Association, Top Ladies of Distinction, Church Women United-Dallas, African American Museum, Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
On April 9 2020, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the start of the Task Force on COVID-19 Economic Recovery. Johnson named the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Richard W. Fisher, as Chairman of the Task Force. Along with Fisher and Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro...
State Senator Royce West will be joined by State Representative Toni Rose for a stakeholder Town Hall Meeting to discuss plans for the new North Texas – State Psychiatric Hospital that will be built in Dallas/Dallas County within Texas. Senate District 23. The state psychiatric hospital was approved by...
A Texas teen headed to prom in a Michael Jackson inspired dress. Prom is a big thing for most high school students preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives. It’s like The Met Gala of the young adult world and parents spare no expense to send their children off in their best-looking outfits in grand fashion. From Black girl magic-themed dresses to custom gowns effortlessly designed by younger siblings, we’ve seen it all. Yet every year, there’s always at least one prom send-off that stands out above the rest.
