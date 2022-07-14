Buy Black Business Spotlight: JimAustinOnline.com

A Texas teen headed to prom in a Michael Jackson inspired dress. Prom is a big thing for most high school students preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives. It’s like The Met Gala of the young adult world and parents spare no expense to send their children off in their best-looking outfits in grand fashion. From Black girl magic-themed dresses to custom gowns effortlessly designed by younger siblings, we’ve seen it all. Yet every year, there’s always at least one prom send-off that stands out above the rest.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO