Hammond, IN

Darius Rucker Kicks Off Opening Night for Festival of the Lakes 2022

By Brenna Sealy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarius Rucker kicked off the first night of the City of Hammond Festival of the Lakes with a bang. This festival brings in people from all over the Chicagoland area to Hammond to enjoy food, carnival rides and games, and most of all: live music. The festival is held...

