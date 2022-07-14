Darius Rucker Kicks Off Opening Night for Festival of the Lakes 2022

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.

