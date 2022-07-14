ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Arctic Blue Beverages' New Product, Hang Oat Vanilla, Awarded in Prestigious International Competition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--

Hang Oat Vanilla is Arctic Blue Beverages’ first mild alcoholic drink in the growing RTD (ready to drink) category. “Being true to our approach, we wanted to challenge the category and develop a product that hasn’t been done before. An oat-based RTD drink seemed like the right challenge for us,” says Valtteri Eroma, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages. “The prize in the international competition is proof that we have succeeded in our product development”, Eroma adds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en/

The jury of the IWSC competition evaluated the product as follows: “Creamy oat latte spiced with a hint of cinnamon giving a sweet Milky texture with lovely balance and oatmeal character and light fruity length.”

According to Eroma, the market for RTD drinks has grown enormously worldwide, and at the same time, oat-based alternatives are taking shelf space from traditional dairy products. “The growth in both categories is compelling. With Hang Oat Vanilla, we are among the first to take part in this growing segment,” he says.

The product is manufactured in Finland and packed in a Tetra Pak carton. It is sold in Finland in S-Groups’ Prisma stores. In the future, the company plans to increase its RTD product selection by bringing new flavours to the market and sell the products abroad.

Competition: IWSC

Award: Alternative Drinks Silver 2022

Tasting Category: Low or No Alcohol Distilled Spirits -> RTD Drinks and Pre-Mixed cocktails.

Judges Tasting Notes: Creamy oat latte spiced with a hint of cinnamon giving a sweet milky texture with lovely balance and oatmeal character and light fruity length.

Score: 90

About us

Arctic Blue Beverages is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength and the world’s first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en/

CONTACT: Valtteri Eroma, CEO

Phone: +358 44 531 3950

Email:valtteri.eroma@arcticbluebeverages.com

KEYWORD: FINLAND EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Arctic Blue Beverages

PUB: 07/14/2022 04:00 AM/DISC: 07/14/2022 04:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713006016/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DigitalBridge Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion with Appointment of Tae Ahn as Head of Asia Capital Formation

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced it has appointed Tae E. Ahn as Managing Director and Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, he will work alongside DigitalBridge’s existing team with a focus on capital formation, coinvestment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005670/en/ Tae Ahn - DigitalBridge (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Black velvet surfaced in almost every collection at the Paris couture for fall 2022. The rich and opulent styles, like this shapely skirt and jacket from Armani Privé, sent a message of timeless luxury — the essence of couture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

ATLATL Boosts China’s Life Sciences through Integration of Global Innovation Resources

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Celebrating its 5 th anniversary, ATLATL proclaims that it will continue contributing to the rapid growth of the life sciences sector in China. The ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research is a biopharmaceutical research-based open innovation platform committed to building world-class laboratories and office spaces equipped with professional R&D services, lab facilities and operations management. The R&D center makes available an integrated package of top-notch turnkey solutions and support resources to biomedical R&D teams and projects, in an effort to advance the development of China’s life sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006179/en/ ATLATL helps you launch faster than ever (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Boomi And Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Partner To Support Business Digitalization Across Industries

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced a new partnership agreement with Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd., a leading think-tank and systems integrator in Japan. Boomi and NRI have launched services for IT modernization and data integration use cases in all industries, based on a mutual understanding of the value of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business operations in today’s digital economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005026/en/ Boomi and Nomura Research Institute Partner To Support Japan’s IT Modernization (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Spirits#Dairy Products#Oat#Europe#Food Drink#Arctic Blue Beverages#Helsinki#Rtd#Iwsc#S Groups#Prisma
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Successfully Completes Next Step in Demonstrating Space-to-Ground Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the first signal acquisition of the Terabyte Infrared Delivery (TBIRD) Lasercom Optical Link on NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 (PTD-3) satellite. Acquisition of the Lasercom Optical Link means that the spacecraft and the optical ground terminal have successfully exchanged laser communication signals — bringing PTD-3 one step closer to full payload commissioning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005594/en/ PTD-3′s TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) payload will demonstrate optical communications downlink at a groundbreaking 200 gigabits per second (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy