State police investigating after vehicle crashes outside of house in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two overnight shootings are under investigation in McKees Rocks.A 39-year-old man has died following and shooting and car crash on Island Avenue, Allegheny County police said.Investigators said the shots rang out just after 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene in the 1100 block of Island Avenue, they found multiple shell casings.Shortly after, police said they got a call for the crash down the road in the 1400 block of Island Avenue. There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but died.Before the shooting, police said the victim was sitting in the parked vehicle with three other adults. He took off after the shots rang out and eventually crashed into a pole.Police said they have no suspects or a motive at this time.Police said they also received a call about a vehicle crash near the former Mary Anne's Breakfast and Lunch. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound there.Detectives were at the scene, collecting evidence to determine how this all unfolded.Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO