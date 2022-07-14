ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State police investigating after vehicle crashes outside of house in Westmoreland County

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — State police are investigating after a vehicle flipped...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Young person in the hospital following shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A young person, described as a juvenile male, was taken to the hospital following a shooting in McKees Rocks on Monday. The shooting happened a little before 11:25 p.m. on the 700 block of Mary Street. Allegheny County police said first responders found the victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured in crash that closed road near Grove City

One person is dead, another is hospitalized following a traffic accident that shut down State Route 173 south of Grove City. State police say the one-vehicle crash closed 173 between Old Mill Road and Airport road just after 2 a.m. Monday. Two people were taken to AHN Grove City Hospital.
GROVE CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman arrested, charged with theft of Trafford family’s dog

The Armstrong County woman whom police were seeking in connection with a stolen dog case in Trafford has been found, but the German shepherd named Nani Nyx is still missing. Molly Bureau, 29, of Cadogan was arrested Monday and remains in the Westmoreland County Prison charged with two counts of theft. She is being held on $10,000 bail.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WDTV

24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer. The driver of the vehicle,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for suspects after 39-year-old man dies in shooting and crash in McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two overnight shootings are under investigation in McKees Rocks.A 39-year-old man has died following and shooting and car crash on Island Avenue, Allegheny County police said.Investigators said the shots rang out just after 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene in the 1100 block of Island Avenue, they found multiple shell casings.Shortly after, police said they got a call for the crash down the road in the 1400 block of Island Avenue. There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but died.Before the shooting, police said the victim was sitting in the parked vehicle with three other adults. He took off after the shots rang out and eventually crashed into a pole.Police said they have no suspects or a motive at this time.Police said they also received a call about a vehicle crash near the former Mary Anne's Breakfast and Lunch. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound there.Detectives were at the scene, collecting evidence to determine how this all unfolded.Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car strikes pedestrian in Mount Lebanon

Emergency crews are on the scene in Mount Lebanon on the report that a person was struck by a car. This incident happened Tuesday morning along Anawanda Avenue at the intersection of Castle Shannon Boulevard. The initial call came in at 9:35 a.m., according to Allegheny County Dispatch. There is...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
wtae.com

10-year-old boy among two people injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — A 10-year-old boy was among two people injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue. The child's grandmother said 10-year-old Taevon Lane was playing a video game at her home when bullets...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Firefighters Respond to Alarm at the Beaver County Court House

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver Borough Fire Crews were called to the Beaver County Courthouse for an alarm on Monday Evening. A sheriff’s department spokesman reported Tuesday morning that the Beaver Fire Department was dispatched to the courthouse around 6 pm, Monday night after the fire alarm went off. The spokesman said that a bad sensor that malfunctioned set off the fire alarm.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail.Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges.Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family was on a trip.Hodgdon said she hired a woman off Facebook named Moll Dunning to watch her dog. After a short trip out of the state, Hodgdon returned and tried to contact Dunning to bring Noni home. However, Dunning never responded.Bureau is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 bond.Noni, though, is still missing. Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Seeking Information on Burglary on Meadow Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are asking the public for information on a burglary that recently occurred on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township. State police responded to a residence located at 435 Meadow Road, in Rhodes Trailer Park, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a burglary that occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Washington County child flown to hospital after cat attack

A child from Washington County was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital Tuesday after their family called 911 when they were attacked by a cat. Washington County dispatch said the call came in around 1 p.m. and crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street in the California borough.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Men Face Drug Charges after Aliquippa Traffic Stop

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that two men face drug charges after they conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevy Cruze for a traffic violation at 21st Street and Kennedy Blvd in the City of Aliquippa at 6:42 PM on June 23, 2022. Troopers said...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Three dogs shot in Armstrong County

Police are investigating after three dogs were shot in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. The shooting happened along Lessing Road on Saturday. Investigators say the three dogs were put outside in their yard, but then managed to push a latched gate open. One of the dogs then bit a woman at...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy