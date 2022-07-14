Cyberpunk Delivery Game Cloudpunk Is Coming To PS5 In August

The Skate series is making its return after more than a decade of hibernation, and rather than be titled Skate 4, EA's latest entry will simply be called Skate. Adopting a free-to-play model, the new game seems like it will make some big changes compared to the previous three Skate titles, and with it appearing like there will not be another Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game--at least for a long time--it's seemingly Skate's time to shine. We've rounded up everything we know about the game so far, including its online features, free-to-play model, and information on playtests you can participate in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO