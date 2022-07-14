ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Bill Gates said he and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, are still working well together at their charity foundation and that they 'just support each other'

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4Qj6_0gfCAMhI00
Bill Gates told Forbes about his plan to donate $20 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation this month. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/Getty Images
  • Bill Gates said he and Melinda French Gates still "work constructively" on their charity foundation.
  • Gates told Forbes he and his ex-wife were often in agreement on issues relating to the organization.
  • "And we have a few things where she knows better than I, and we just support each other," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Charity
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The US Sun

I turned up to my baby shower but the day didn’t go to plan & my friends and family were left stunned when I walked in

A WOMAN has revealed how she turned up to her own baby shower with her newborn in arms after she’d given birth to him days earlier in secret. TikTok user Becky Lynne, whose account is under the name @beckylynne4, shared a video of the moment she walked in to surprise everyone - and their priceless reactions when they realised what had happened.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth To Issue A Public Apology Following The Treatment He Received At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry allegedly wants Queen Elizabeth to apologize to him and Meghan Markle publicly. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Queen ElizabethReuters. Globe claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet gotten over the treatment they received back in the United Kingdom. The couple made an appearance during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but were booed by the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

551K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy