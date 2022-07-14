ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

3-hour lines, lost bags, but a favorable euro: Flying to Europe is complicated right now

By Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A favorable exchange rate between the dollar and the euro may make a summer getaway to Europe look attractive this year, but travelers who have been there warn that the continent's airports are a mess.

Mark Cassell, a political science professor at Kent State University who lives in Washington, D.C., told USA TODAY that his experience traveling home from Amsterdam this week was marred by flight cancellations, long lines and lost bags.

“Just getting my boarding pass required at least an hour and half of waiting, and waiting to get through security was another three hours," he said. "I looked at the number of steps I took and it was at least 2 to 3 kilometers of lines."

Cassell wound up having to connect through Frankfurt, Germany, after his original direct flight was canceled, and he said he wound up waiting in more lines there, including an hour-and-a-half-long line just to confirm his luggage made it onto the new flight. He was told by the airline that it did, but it never showed up on the carousel at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Nanci Belmont, a bassoonist from New York, had a similar experience flying home from Italy via Paris on Sunday.

Delay compensation: What an airline owes you if your flight isn't on time

Airlines say FAA staffing is behind delays. FAA says it's a pilot shortage. So what's to blame?

“I go to the carousel where our bags are supposed to be, and there were so many people standing there, the carousel finally stopped and the carousel is full of bags that belong to no one," she said. She guessed the bags that did show up were ones that hadn't made it onto earlier flights.

Belmont's luggage eventually was delivered to her apartment in New York on Tuesday, but by then she had already gone out of town again for a teaching opportunity in Texas, meaning she had to borrow spare tools and other job-related items from colleagues because hers had been stranded in Europe.

"We make our own reeds and we have these toolkits that are filled with knives and other scraping-type things that one can’t take on a plane in their carry-on," she said. "A good amount of things I needed to travel with to Texas that I didn’t get before leaving."

What travelers need to know

If a summer Eurotrip is still on your horizon, experts and fellow travelers warn that this is the season to get to the airport early and pack your patience.

"I was surprised and impressed by the stamina of the people who were traveling with small children," Cassell said. "Literally you were in line for hours – how did you go to the restroom?"

Headaches in Europe: Here's how summer travelers can 'prepare for the worst.'

Air travel in Europe is a mess: Trains are a cheaper, quicker workaround

According to data from Hopper, an online travel booking platform, Brussels and Frankfurt's airports have had the least reliable service so far this month as 72% and 68% of their respective flights experienced delays.

Travel agents have told USA TODAY that those heading to Europe this summer should leave themselves plenty of extra time to account for lines and to avoid checking a bag if at all possible.

Belmont emphasized that she wished she hadn't had to check her reed tools.

"Keep some things that you really need in your carry-on," she said.

What are European airports and airlines doing to ease congestion?

To cope with surging demand, major airports in Europe, including Heathrow in London and Schiphol in Amsterdam, are capping capacity through the summer and asking airlines to trim their schedules and limit ticket sales.

Even with those measures, airport operators across the continent warn this summer could continue to be tough as they work on hiring people to help process travelers through bag checks and security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBxGx_0gfCA8QN00
Travelers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, on June 21, 2022. Peter Dejong, AP

"My advice would be: Practice patience when possible," Belmont said. "This is a summer people are going to be traveling again, and the fact airlines can't keep up with it is pretty frustrating."

In one extraordinary sign of how bad things have gotten in Europe, Delta Air Lines' CEO acknowledged during the company's earnings call on Wednesday that the airline operated a baggage repatriation flight this month. After canceling a passenger service on July 11, the airline used the plane to bring about 1,000 bags back to the U.S., the airline said.

When will things get better?

Airlines and airport operators are trying to smooth things out, but it's going to take time.

Alex Cruz, former CEO of British Airways and current board member at Fetcherr, an AI firm focusing on airline pricing and revenue management, has told USA TODAY that one of the key backlogs in Europe is getting new airport employees the security clearances they need to work at or past security.

He said things should be more normal by the fourth quarter of this year and possibly back to business as usual by summer 2023.

What does a stronger US dollar mean for American travelers visiting Europe?

"Going to Europe looks a lot cheaper to Americans compared to last summer," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "With a stronger dollar, that's helping offset the cost of airfare and hotel room rates about 10% to 20% cheaper.

"If you're thinking about traveling and have some excess savings, now is the time to go."

Of course, the opposite is true for European travelers heading to the States.

"The U.S. looks incredibly expensive to Europeans compared to this time last year, about 10% to 15% more," he said.

Contributing: Terry Collins, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3-hour lines, lost bags, but a favorable euro: Flying to Europe is complicated right now

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid Testing Rule

The major cruise lines walk a delicate line. Cruise companies need to take the actual steps required to keep their passengers safe, and they also need to be aware of how things look to the outside public. It's a mix of practical covid policy balanced with covid theater. You have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Travel Agents#Kent State University
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.This week TikTok star Jacy slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her by insisting she cover up her outfit on a...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FAA
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Euro
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

539K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy