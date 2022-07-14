Wyndham Visalia Earns Autism Certification and Joins Initiative to Create a More Welcoming Destination
Wyndham Visalia is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have completed autism-specific training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. Wyndham Visalia is the most recent organization to join Visit...ibcces.org
Comments / 0