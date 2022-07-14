ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now or later? When to get a Covid booster shot

By Erika Edwards
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid cases and hospitalizations rise nationwide, the message from federal health officials about boosters is clear: Don’t wait to get the shot. If you're eligible, get it immediately. "The threat to you is now," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said at...

time traveler
5d ago

after listening to Phizer and taking their advice, I'm over 40 and I've decided to wait 75 years to get the shot, when they release their information

Curtis Meeks
5d ago

Dr. Robert Malone said the vaccine was made for the first strand not these new variants. He also said to much of the vaccine is bad for you. He’s the creator that they silenced.

david sizemore
5d ago

never!!!! I took the Johnson and Johnson one dose. 4 months later got stung by a red wasp and my arm swelled up! never happened before the shot. nor worth the risk.

NBC News

