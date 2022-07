Ewell “Allen” Favini, recently of Post Falls, died in his home Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was 51 years old. Allen was born Feb. 9, 1971, in La Mesa, Calif., becoming the son of Stan Favini and Marilyn Favini. He was primarily raised in Issaquah, Wash., and graduated from Issaquah High School in 1989. He attended Renton Vocational Institute and Bellevue Community College. He moved to Post falls in 2017 and worked with various landscaping firms in the area.

