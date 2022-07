Stanley Earl Parks Jr., “Stan the Man”, 71, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House, with his children by his side. Stan “Junior” was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Whitley City, Ky., and was the second of four children. He looked up to his older brother, Rankin, was best friends with his younger brother, Jerry, and loved his little sister, Debi, like no other.

