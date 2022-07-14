ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education department frames picture of Michelle Donelan despite quitting after two days

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
Despite staying in her role for a mere two days, Michelle Donelan has made it onto the wall of former education ministers in the education department's building.

When Rishi Sunak resigned last week (yes that was last week), Boris Johnson moved education secretary Nadhim Zahawi to the treasury and appointed Michelle Donelan in his place.

Everything was looking settled (ish), but after 36 hours she joined the mutinous herd of people turning against Johnson and resigned from her role, saying the PM had put her in an "impossible position".

So James Cleverly replaced her and became the third education minister in three days and he is still there, but with a leadership contest underway who knows if the next prime minister will want to keep him in place or get yet another education minister to preside over the country's learning - you know, nothing important at all...

Either way, if Donelan is anything to go by we know that he will still definitely get a portrait slapped on the wall.

