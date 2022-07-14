ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Andy Farrell hoping Ireland ‘saved best till last’ as they chase New Zealand series win

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9FU1_0gfC2t3m00

Andy Farrell warned there is more to come from Ireland as he urged his players to “bring a bit of chaos” to New Zealand’s game plan during Saturday’s decisive Test.

The Irish created history last weekend by winning away to the All Blacks for the first time to level the series at 1-1 and set up a crunch clash in Wellington.

Head coach Farrell is braced for a backlash from the three-time world champions but hopes the “best is saved till last” as his side seek to complete a landmark tour triumph.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there’s a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that,” he said.

“The best part of where we’re at is we know we can do better. Albeit we had a decent result in the last Test, hopefully our best is saved till last.

“We’ll see whether there is that much improvement needed because we’re in control as well as them.

“They’ve got a plan but it’s up to us to make sure we bring a bit of chaos to that plan. We’ve got to make sure that we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks’ minds as the game goes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkrk8_0gfC2t3m00

Ireland pulled off a stunning 23-12 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium – the All Blacks’ biggest home defeat in 29 years – to cancel out a 42-19 drubbing in Auckland.

Farrell has recalled centre Bundee Aki in place of the injured Garry Ringrose in the only change to his starting XV, while Keith Earls has been added to the bench.

“It really doesn’t get any better for us, we’ve talked about playing against the All Blacks when their backs are against the wall or they’ve come off a loss and we know what the history says about all that,” continued the Englishman.

“But that’s exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting, we know that they bounce back unbelievably strong. We’ve played them enough times now to realise what’s coming.

“But to have them in the last game before we break now for another season when we expect them to be fired up, really wanting to prove a point to us and to themselves, it couldn’t be any better for us.

“To be able to deal with those type of situations is exactly where we want to be.”

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster , who has made four personnel changes to his starting line-up, is under increasing pressure after overseeing three defeats from his side’s last four Tests.

Having also beaten the All Blacks in Dublin during the autumn, Ireland have accounted for two of those losses and won four of the seven most-recent meetings between the nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz0zK_0gfC2t3m00

“I think they’re starting to understand our game a little bit more,” said Farrell.

“The All Blacks over the years have been the world’s best at being calm under pressure and just staying on point and not letting things get to them too much.

“But it’s our job to make sure that we push them to the limits of that.”

Asked about his counterpart’s job security, he replied: “I think Ian Foster is a fantastic coach and a great bloke at that. It’s not my job to comment on stuff like that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England and Spain to battle it out for place in Euro 2022 semi-finals

England and Spain will battle it out for a place in the last four at Euro 2022 when the quarter-finals get under way on Wednesday evening.Sarina Wiegman’s side, who plundered 14 goals in their three Group A matches, will take on a side ranked one place above them by FIFA at Brighton’s Amex Stadium as they continue their quest for glory.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead.Do or die for Lionesses😀 See 𝘆𝗼𝘂 tomorrow 🫵Quarter-finals 🔜 #WEURO2022 | @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/u0SuqvkMgp— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 19, 2022England captain Leah Williamson has insisted England are...
UEFA
The Independent

A closer look at Ben Stokes’ record and impact in 50-over internationals

England World Cup winner Ben Stokes ended his impressive one-day international career with a low-key performance in Tuesday’s game against South Africa.The Test captain, whose astonishing performance in the final against New Zealand earned England their 2019 title, has been an integral figure in all formats for a decade but has determined that there is “too much cricket rammed in” to continue playing all three.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and impact in 50-over internationals.ODI recordAn inspiration. A legend. A champion.Thank you for everything, @benstokes38 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OD1gc5OnxD— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022Stokes finishes with 105 one-day...
SPORTS
The Independent

In-form Max Burgin warns rivals there is ‘more to come’ as he chases World title

Max Burgin has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals and warned: catch me if you can.The fastest man over 800 metres in the world this year opens his World Championships in the heats on Wednesday in Eugene.His time of one minute 43.52 seconds is yet to be beaten in 2022 and the 20-year-old is ready to perform ahead of his first major senior championships.Taking an amount of confidence from being the fastest in the field is very usefulMax BurginHe said: “Going into the championships as the world lead gives you amazing confidence. You know that you are faster than...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead in Florence hotel room

British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a hotel in Italy.Staff at Hotel Continentale in Florence found the body of the 40-year-old retired rugby star, from Manchester, in his room on Saturday morning. Police were then alerted.He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. She is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.Mr Bibey has played for a number of teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, and Leigh Centurions.Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Foster
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.Midfielder Fabio Vieira was signed from Porto, Brazilian youth international Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo and American goalkeeper Matt Turner also completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Read More UK heatwave set to get even hotter as Europe faces apocalyptic scenes
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy