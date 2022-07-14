ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water supply returning to Isle of Sheppey after two burst pipes

By Katie Boyden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Residents on the Isle of Sheppey can expect their water supply to return on Thursday after burst pipes left thousands without water during the hottest week of the year.

Two main pipes to the island off the Kent coast burst on Tuesday, affecting 24,000 homes and shutting 12 schools.

Bottled water points were set up by Southern Water and tankers were brought in to supply Sheppey Community Hospital.

Southern Water issued a statement on Thursday morning saying the supply should return by noon – though residents were told to expect cloudy water and low pressure.

Discoloured water from your taps is normal after a supply interruption. This is usually temporary and disappears once the network settles.

Southern Water

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to confirm that customers on the Isle of Sheppey should now be seeing their water supply returning. This will happen gradually over the morning depending on where you are located and which reservoir provides your supply.

“Demand is obviously extremely high so customers will continue to see low pressure as the situation returns to normal.

“Discoloured water from your taps is normal after a supply interruption. This is usually temporary and disappears once the network settles.

“If the water is cloudy and white, try leaving it in a glass for a few minutes to see if it clears. This will be air trapped in the water as the pipes refilled.

“If the water has a brown or black colour, run your tap for few minutes and it should clear. If this doesn’t work, turn the tap off, wait 20 minutes and try again.

“It’s fine to use your water as normal when your water runs clear.â€¯When your tap water is discoloured brown or black, avoid running hot water taps or using dishwashers, washing machines or any other appliances which use water. It’s OK to flush the loo.

“Sometimes, after a network has been emptied, air locks can occur either in our pipes or customers’ – running taps for a short while can help bring water through.”

Bottled water stations will stay open throughout Thursday.

The Independent

The Independent

