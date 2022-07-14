5 Upcoming Shows at TPAC

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is located in downtown Nashville and is dedicated to provide and support the presentation of the performing and cultural arts.

Founded in 1980, TPAC® serves several hundred thousand audience members each year. Performances include the HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.

Here are five upcoming shows at TPAC.

1Hamilton

July 26 – August 7

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

Buy tickets here.

2Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

August 9 – 14

It’s Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

Buy tickets here.

3Pre-Show Discussion of To Kill a Mockingbird

Wednesday, August 9, 6 pm

There will be no tickets distributed. Patrons who RSVP will check in at the event. Join in before the show on Wednesday, August 10 for a discussion of the book To Kill A Mockingbird and its adaptation for the stage.

This conversation will be moderated by TPAC’s Kristin Horsley and Nivedhan Singh and our guest speaker is Kashif Andrew Graham from Vanderbilt University’s Divinity Library. A box dinner will be provided.

Reserve spot here.

4Liz Callaway and Jason Graae

August 20, 8 pm

Cabaret On Stage: An Intimate Evening with Liz Callaway and Jason Graae. Liz Callaway is a Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her performance in “Baby,” and for five years, won acclaim as “Grizabella” in Cats. Jason Graae has been featured on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

Buy tickets here.

5Gloria Trevi

September 7, 8 pm

Award-winning singer and songwriter Gloria Trevi comes to Nashville for the first time presenting her hit songs.

Buy tickets here.