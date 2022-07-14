ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

The RK Gun Show Comes to the Farm Bureau Expo Center

By Jennifer Haley
 5 days ago
Photo from rkshows.com

If you are looking for a great way to spend a day or the weekend of July 30-31, 2022, come out to the Farm Bureau Expo Center (945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087) for the RK Gun Show.

If you are a gun collector or are a hunting enthusiast, the RK Gun Show is a great place to spend some time.

RK Shows Tennessee will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus, and outdoor gear. Vendors will be available to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Safety is first at all of RK Shows Tennessee Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors.

Hours:

Saturday, July 30th: 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, July 31st: 9 AM – 4 PM

Tickets:

Adults (Ages 13 & up): $12, VIP: $14.50 – no line, no wait

Children (Ages 6-12): $4, VIP: $6.50 – no line, no wait

General and VIP Tickets can be purchased online HERE

Dealer Set-Up:

Friday: NOON – 7 PM

Saturday: 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Construction Notice:

The I-40 East Bound 239-B exit ramp is closed, due to construction. There are a few alternatives for any attendees and exhibitors that are coming from west of Lebanon. Please use exit 238. You may then go north to Tennessee Blvd or south to Maddox Simpson. Take either route to Sparta Pike/ E. Baddour Pkwy. Please see the map below for the different routes.

