ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Next Major Exhibit – “Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock”

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x5u2_0gfC0Rby00

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum announced its next major exhibition with two separate events at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and the museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville. The exhibit, Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank, will be housed in the museum’s newly transformed 5,000-square-foot gallery and open Sept. 30 for a nearly three-year run.

Western Edge will examine the close-knit communities of Los Angeles-based singers, songwriters and musicians who, from the 1960s through the 1980s, embraced country music, frequented local nightclubs, and created and shaped the musical fusion known as “country-rock” – ultimately making an indelible and lasting impact on popular music.

The exhibit will survey the rise of the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Poco, Eagles, Emmylou Harris, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Linda Ronstadt and many others who found commercial success by merging rock & roll rhythms and attitude with country and bluegrass instrumentation and harmonies.

These trailblazers’ musical contributions were expanded upon by the next generation of Los Angeles roots music performers – the Blasters, Rosie Flores, Los Lobos, Lone Justice, Dwight Yoakam and more – who once again looked to traditional American music for inspiration. Blending hard-edged honky-tonk, Mexican folk music, rockabilly and punk rock, these artists ­– along with their county-rock predecessors – provided inspiration to future generations of country and Americana artists.

Today’s announcement featured special performances by several artists central to the exhibit’s narrative:

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Dwight Yoakam and country-rock luminary Chris Hillman (the Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, Desert Rose Band and more) performed “Sin City” and “Time Between” together at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris sang “The Road,” her song in tribute to fellow country-rock pioneer Gram Parsons, at the museum’s Ford Theater in Nashville. Harris also joined Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) and country singer and songwriter Matraca Berg onstage for a performance of “Mr. Bojangles” in the museum’s theater.

The Western Edge exhibit traces the story of young musicians who, in the 1960s, gravitated to Los Angeles as a bastion of youth-driven counterculture and a rising recording center. New arrivals found a rich local music scene anchored by clubs such as the Ash Grove, which featured young bluegrass bands including the Dillards and the Kentucky Colonels alongside earlier generations of American roots music masters.

Also highlighted in the exhibit is the historical significance of the Troubadour in West Hollywood, which served as an important haven for like-minded artists. It provided a space for creators to collaborate ­with a healthy dose of competition, spurring one another to write better songs, craft tighter harmonies and master their instruments.

“A new hybrid sound grew from humble beginnings in a few small L.A. nightclubs and quickly emerged as one of the most popular musical styles across the world,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan and the Beatles, these artists and musicians also found community in their appreciation of traditional country, folk and bluegrass music. They built on this foundation, crafting songs of uncommon lyrical depth and layered musical richness ­– adding new textures to rock sounds that resulted in a completely original form of American music.”

The museum’s curatorial and creative teams have conducted more than 40 hours of filmed interviews and collected an array of significant artifacts from central figures in the musical movement for display in Western Edge. The exhibit will feature stage wear, instruments, original song manuscripts and more. Interactive elements will illustrate the connections between artists that made up the musical communities explored in the exhibit, allowing access to audio recordings, performance clips, original interview footage and historic photographs.

Western Edge’s opening weekend will include a pair of one-of-a-kind concerts in the museum’s CMA Theater, made possible in part by exhibit travel partner American Airlines:

Western Edge: Los Angeles Country-Rock in Concert – Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. An all-star lineup of musical luminaries associated with country-rock will perform, along with torchbearers who have been influenced by the sounds and artists from the Los Angeles music scene. Performers include Dave Alvin (the Blasters, the Knitters), Alison Brown (in tribute to California bluegrass), Rodney Dillard (the Dillards), Rosie Flores, Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco), Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Chris Hillman (the Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, Desert Rose Band), Bernie Leadon (Hearts & Flowers, Flying Burrito Brothers, the Eagles), John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Wendy Moten (in tribute to Linda Ronstadt) and Herb Pedersen (Desert Rose Band and instrumentalist for Linda Ronstadt, Gram Parsons and many more). The house band will be led by Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson and includes JayDee Maness (steel guitar), Steve Duncan (drums) and Mark Fain (bass). More performers to be added.

Desert Rose Band – Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. For the first time in more than a decade, the Desert Rose Band will reunite for a special concert. In 1986, former member of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers Chris Hillman founded the band with Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen. The original lineup included Bill Bryson (bass guitar), JayDee Maness (pedal steel guitar) and Steve Duncan (drums). Original members of the band will take the stage for the highly anticipated event, with acclaimed Nashville bassist Mark Fain replacing the late Bill Bryson. The Grammy-nominated group has earned hit singles and won multiple awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

Tickets to the events will go on sale to the public this Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

‘CMA Fest’ to Air Three Hours of Unforgettable Performances This August

“CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, celebrates its grand return, bringing the top music acts together on one stage for three full hours of can’t miss collaborations and unforgettable performances Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8/7c on ABC and available next day on Hulu. The primetime special is led by first-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Catch a sneak peek of “CMA Fest” HERE.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Symphony’s Spirits of Summer Returns July 30

Nashville, Tenn. (July 12, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Spirits of Summer. A sellout fundraiser blending cocktail competition with live orchestra, this curated concert experience pairs musical works with creatively crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Presented by Crescendo Club, Nashville Symphony’s premier young professional organization, the fourth annual Spirits of Summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are available for purchase at NashvilleSymphony.org/SpiritsOfSummer.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Annual festival brings literary and cultural leaders to Nashville for panels, readings and discussions. Humanities Tennessee today announced the initial lineup of award-winning, bestselling authors who will headline the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books, taking place in person at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library’s main branch Oct. 14-16, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Aaron Lewis Announced as Headliner for Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Concert at Music City Grand Prix

Wesley Mortgage, LLC, will celebrate its multi-year title sponsorship of Freedom Friday for the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix with MULTI-PLATINUM entertainer Aaron Lewis headlining a stellar multi-performer concert lineup at the Nissan Stadium campus. The Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage on Friday, Aug....
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville

A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic […] The post New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. Over the years, live audiences for The Opry were entertained at War Memorial, The Ryman, and now the Grand Ole Opry House. Even during the pandemic when live audiences were not allowed the show continued as a livestreaming show and radio show. Every week, the show will feature Opry members, up and coming artists and they promise it’s never the same show twice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Bernie Leadon
Person
Herb Pedersen
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Richie Furay
Person
Rosie Flores
Person
Chris Hillman
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at TPAC

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is located in downtown Nashville and is dedicated to provide and support the presentation of the performing and cultural arts. Founded in 1980, TPAC® serves several hundred thousand audience members each year. Performances include the HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies – Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Group#Roots Music#Popular Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Museum#Ford Theater#City National Bank#Western Edge#Flying Burrito Brothers#Poco#American#Mexican
Cheatham County Source

Summer Flying Solo Exhibits Opens at Nashville International Airport

The summer installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the beautiful works of Carolyn Beehler, Laurie Davis, and Jammie Williams. The Flying Solo series is a popular, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. This installment marks the return of the series, which last debuted in March 2020. The Summer 2022 exhibit, which is open now through September 28, 2022, is a part of BNA’s Arts at the Airport program.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Donald Eugene Porter Sr.

Donald Eugene Porter, Sr., age 84 of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. Mr. Porter was born October 4, 1937 in Old Hickory, TN. He was a son of the late George Garland Porter and Ida Lucille Montgomery. He was a four-time golden...
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Cheatham County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy