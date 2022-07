Mequon, Wisconsin – The Chinooks went into Saturday night’s game looking to extend their 3-game winning streak against the Wausau Woodchucks. An impressive 7-3 start to the second half has made the Chinooks a contender for the final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West Division. Wausau entered the game tied with the Chinooks in the standings, but trailed Wisconsin Rapids as well. It looked like the Chinooks had all the momentum going for them and would be able to get into second place alone. The Chinooks had the lead for the first 8.2 innings, but unfortunately, they couldn’t get the job done.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO