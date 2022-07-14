ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornhole sponsors sought for Tecumseh Summer Beach Party

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago
TECUMSEH — Downtown Tecumseh's Summer Beach Party will have a cornhole tournament this year, and sponsors are being sought.

The Tecumseh Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with KillShots Cornhole of Madison Township to organize the tournament, Jessica Sattler, Tecumseh's economic development director, said. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, within the social district in the northwest, downtown parking lot.

Those who would like to sponsor the cornhole tournament should sign up as soon as possible in order to provide logos so KillShots can make the boards in time for the tournament. The cost for lane sponsorship is $500, which includes the boards.

Sponsorships for lanes provide the following:

  • A set of cornhole boards made by KillShots with the sponsor's business logo. These boards are for the sponsors to keep and use for future events.

To sponsor, contact Sattler at jsattler@tecumseh.mi.us or call 517-424-6003 .

There will be an advanced level and backyard level. Advanced teams have come from as far as Kentucky for other tournaments KillShots has organized.

"We are super excited to add this to our event this year. Our hope is that it grows and will be a really important part of this event and will spread to other areas of downtown as well in years to come," Sattler said.

