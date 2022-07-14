ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State “Abnormally Dry,” According to U-S Drought Monitor

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

The lack of rainfall across Indiana is increasing drought-like conditions in the state. The...

www.wuzr.com

wuzr.com

Nearly 570 Lose Power Yesterday in Vincennes

Nearly 570 Duke Energy customers in Vincennes were without power yesterday following an auto accident. The outage affected areas on both sides of Washington Avenue from Saint Clair Street to past the U.S. 41-50 split at the tri-level. Power was restored to all affected residents throughout last night and overnight.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Saturday Fuel Prices

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday was $4.61 a gallon, two cents lower than Friday and six-cents higher than Saturday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Saturday was also 15-cents lower than a week ago and 58-cents lower than a month ago....
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Cops Cycling Program Heading Through Area Tonight

The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors program is coming through this area today. The annual ride starts in Indianapolis on July 11th, and ends at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery on July 23rd. The ride will travel on U.S. 41 from Terre Haute to Princeton during the day today. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wuzr.com

Vincennes Main Street Project Phases 2 and 3 Continue

Work continues on the Main Street project phases Two and Three. The combined work affects Main Street from Kimmel Extension east to Richard Bauer Drive. The work is affecting some residents, especially those in Phase Two of the work. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is working to smooth out the process for those affected homeowners.
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

South Knox, LHS in Gobbler Shootout at Indiana State

Pairings have been announced for the second annual Gobbler Shootout at the Hulman Center. in Terre Haute. 16 Boys teams will take part in the one-day event on Saturday, November 26th. Two teams from Knox County will be involved. The 11:30am game has South Knox playing Greencastle. The 4pm game...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Bridgeport Woman Killed in Illinois Crash

A Bridgeport, Illinois woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. It happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. on Bridgeport Road, about a half-mile south of Gaddey Lane in Lawrence County Illinois. Police say for unknown reasons, 66-year-old Julie Ivers was in the roadway and...
BRIDGEPORT, IL
wuzr.com

Knox County Fair Underway in Bicknell

The 2022 Knox County Fair gets underway today at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell. ***Update 1:02 PM – The Horse and Pony Show set for 4p today has been moved to Tuesday. As usual, the first few judging competitions will happen this morning, with both the Poultry Show...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

KC BZA Meet Tonight at Courthouse

The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet tonight at 6:30 in the Circuit Courtroom of the Knox County Courthouse. The larger space is needed due to a delayed petition about a conditional use on Mount Zion Road in Palmyra Township. Metallum Recycling wants the exception for storage and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Ollie’s Vincennes Store Grand Opening August 10th

The grand opening for the new Ollie’s store in Vincennes is set for Wednesday, August 10th. The store is located at 619 Kimmell Road across from Walmart in the old Office Max building. Ollie’s says it’s America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
wuzr.com

Knox County Budget Hearing Preparation Starts Now

The Knox County Council is just under two months away from setting budgets for County departments for 2023. As a rule, Council members take three to four long days to hear requests, and set the actual budget amounts, for the next year. Council vice-president Rich Chattin says in contrast to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wuzr.com

Washington Man Arrested for FTA

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Friday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 31-year-old David Louis is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 149 inmates were being held in the security center early Saturday morning.
WASHINGTON, IN
wuzr.com

Diane Pahmeier, 58, Westphalia

Diane M. (Getchell) Pahmeier, 58, of Westphalia, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022 at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Diane was born June 24, 1964 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Laura Forbes Mathews and Jerry Getchell. She was raised in Bicknell by her mother and father Laura and Jessie Mathews. She was a graduate of North Knox High School, Vincennes Beauty College, and she worked as a special education paraprofessional in the North Knox School System. She attended Salem United Church of Christ, held memberships in the VFW Auxiliary, French Club Auxiliary, was active in the Girl Scouts for over 35 years starting as a Girl Scout then becoming a Leader. She was a formal member of the International Bingo Club, going to many bingo games all over the Midwest. She married Arthur Wayne Pahmeier on April 20, 1985, and they made their life together for over 37 years.
WESTPHALIA, IN
wuzr.com

Knox County Arrests from Saturday

At 6:37 PM, Vincennes City Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Edward Sweeney for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Sweeney was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3,000. At 7:35 PM,. Vincennes City Police arrested 49-year-old Michael Edward Zoll for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Zoll is being...

