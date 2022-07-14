Morton Hospital contract averts strike — Here's what it says about raises and staffing

TAUNTON — A potential three-day strike by Morton Hospital nurses and other healthcare professionals was averted when they agreed to a three-year contract with medical center administrators on June 30.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) local unit employees voted overwhelmingly on May 11 to authorize a three-day strike if administrators didn’t “bargain over issues that currently affect their ability to deliver the best possible care to patients.”

“We are pleased that our administration heeded our concerns and decided to work with us to reach a settlement we all can be proud of,” said Jacqui Fitts, a hospital nurse and chairperson of the MNA local bargaining unit.

Morton Hospital President Heidi Taylor said the newly ratified contract reflects “our joint commitment to providing our patients with high-quality care in the local community.”

“Morton Hospital deeply values our nursing staff’s contributions to both our hospital and the communities we serve," she said.

“We’re proud to have worked together collaboratively to reach this agreement and are glad to see it accepted by our nurses. Going forward, Morton Hospital and our talented nurses will continue to serve the Greater Taunton community and beyond with the excellence and dedication our patients expect from us.”

Morton contract includes staffing level standards

An MNA summary states the contract develops staffing standards and guarantees nursing staff levels for a new 32-unit substance abuse treatment center.

The Morton Comprehensive Addiction Program provides treatment for people struggling with “the highest level of addiction to drugs or alcohol.”

Head-spinning Taunton-area home sales:Real estate report: Contemporary Victorian in Berkley sells for almost $1 million

MNA bargaining unit Vice Chairperson Jen Roderiques previously said that understaffing of the substance abuse treatment center “will lead to its failure.”

The contract also includes paying nurses an additional $7 per hour that join an employee “hospital-wide float pool” of workers willing to serve in various medical units to assist patients.

Young talent to watch:Here are the 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Spring Track and Field All-Scholastics

The MNA bargaining unit previously voiced concerns to administrators about how some intensive care unit nurses had to leave their section to assist other understaffed hospital units.

According to the MNA bargaining unit, the dispersal of ICU nurses to other departments resulted “in a long pattern of ICU RN resignations and difficulty recruiting to the unit.”

MNA bargaining unit Vice Chairperson Cheryl Dutra said the struggle for a contract “was a struggle not only for the caregivers,..but for the community we serve. They are the ones who suffer when we don’t have the local staff available to deliver the care they need when they need it,” she said.

“The support of our community at our rally and on other occasions throughout the process was key to our success.”

Pay raises for Morton workers

According to the MNA, the approved contract will provide 11% pay hikes to most workers during the three-year agreement. These employees will get pay hikes of 5% this year, 3% in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

The contract also provides a 15% raise throughout the agreement to “the most senior staff members.” These workers will get a 5% raise this year, a 7% salary hike in 2023, and a 3% pay increase in 2024.

Nurses will be paid $10 extra per hour if they work nights, weekends and holidays.

The contract calls for social workers and pharmacists to get pay increases of up to 20% during the three years, “as they have been paid below market rates for years,” according to local MNA officials.