ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police investigating homicide on NE 43rd Street

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJ7aK_0gfBuOkX00

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 2600 block of NE 43rd Street.

Police were called there on a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the parking lot who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police say they have no suspect information and are asking anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two hurt in shooting near East 31st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said two people were shot at an auto body shop near East 31st Street and Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon. Kansas City police say one person has critical injuries, while the other has non-life threatening wounds. We don’t have details about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
police1.com

Missouri officer shot, killed during traffic stop

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The police officer shot during a traffic stop Tuesday in North Kansas City has died, according to the police chief. The officer was identified as Daniel Vasquez, who had been on the force for two years, North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said during a news conference.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Crime Stoppers#Ne 43rd Street
KCTV 5

Police: One dead, one wounded in KCK double-shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night double shooting in KCK left one person dead and another in critical condition at an area hospital. Police responded to North Fifth Street and Everett Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KMBC.com

Two killed in second homicide of Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are dead in the second homicide to happen in Kansas City, MO on Sunday morning. Police say they got a call about the sound of gunshots on 59th St. near Jackson Ave. at around 5:45 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the two men lying on the ground. One man was in a yard, already dead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

A woman is dead and her killer is on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run. The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy