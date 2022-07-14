KCMO police investigating homicide on NE 43rd Street

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide in the 2600 block of NE 43rd Street.

Police were called there on a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in the parking lot who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Emergency medical services arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Police say they have no suspect information and are asking anyone with any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

