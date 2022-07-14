In COVID Closedown, Macau Casinos Take Billion-Dollar Hit Holding Out for New Licences
By Reuters
US News and World Report
5 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) - In the glitzy dealing rooms of Macau's silenced casinos, the house is down billions of dollars, but can't afford to fold its hand in the world's biggest gambling game. A COVID-19 outbreak has meant full-scale closure for the former Portuguese colony's six casinos - the...
LONDON (Reuters) - The Ukraine war shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said. The world, Blair said, was at a...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month. Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and...
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence. The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military...
BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to users’ safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a visit to Tawian by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States would bear the consequences of its response. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who was speaking at regular...
The governor of the Bank of England has said a half-point increase in interest rates is “on the table” for next month as Threadneedle Street considers toughening its anti-inflation stance. On the eve of official figures that are expected to show the annual increase in the cost of...
(Reuters) - Stocktwits.com launched equities trading on its social media platform for individual investors on Tuesday, months after it brought out crypto trading, betting that a more connected community can navigate dire stock markets. A popular venue for exchanging trading ideas, Stocktwits was among the online message boards that helped...
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday announced new aircraft orders from Porter Airlines and Alaska Air Group Inc as it participates in the Farnborough Airshow in the UK. Embraer said Canada-based Porter Airlines has ordered an additional 20 E195-E2 aircraft to support its expansion plan in...
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Cuba delivered the bad news to residents Monday evening that there was no end in sight to blackouts disrupting their lives and the economy. Power outages were a major cause of widespread social unrest a year ago and have continued to plague the island in recent months even as the protest movement mostly died out.
GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains.
(Reuters) -Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a 41% increase in second-quarter adjusted profit compared to the first quarter, and predicted years of growth in demand for drilling. Driven by high oil prices, the gain was in spite of a $344 million hit from the company winding down...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank has sold $12.4 billion of gold reserves since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the bank's deputy head said on Sunday. "We are selling (this gold) so that our importers are able to buy necessary goods for the country," Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova told national television. She said the gold was not being sold to shore up Ukraine's hryvnia currency.
Comments / 0