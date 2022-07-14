ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WV

Grant County Tornado History

By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
 5 days ago

Grant County, WV (WHSV) - While tornadoes don't happen often in the Potomac Highlands, they do happen. The National Weather Service has official tornado records going back to 1950. There are two tornadoes in Pendleton County history that we know of. June 18, 1997. During the afternoon of...

WHSV

Macroburst and two tornadoes in Hampshire county from storms on 7-12-2022

ROMNEY, WV. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service has completed a storm survey on this line of storms. A powerful line of storms on Tuesday, July 12th moved through the Potomac Highlands and into the northern Shenandoah Valley. Severe severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for this exceptionally powerful line of storms. In fact the severe thunderstorm was upgraded as the line of storms intensified and the warning was reissued with the ‘destructive’ tag and winds of 80mph plus 2.50″ hail was possible in addition to a tornado. This is a uniquely rare severe thunderstorm warning for our area.
ROMNEY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Hardy County in eastern West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wardensville, or 16 miles south of Romney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wardensville, Rio, Gravel Springs, Capon Springs and Wilde Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WHSV

One person killed in crash on I-81 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash that happened on I-81 Monday afternoon. According to VSP, at least one other person was injured in the single-vehicle crash. The crash is still under investigation. Check back here...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Petersburg, WV
Grant County, WV
Pendleton County, WV
Tornado, WV
Pendleton County, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur residence under investigation by W. Va. Fire Marshall

BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County residents arrested during drug seizure

WESTON — Three Upshur County residents were taken into custody on Friday, July 8 after Lewis County officers received a complaint about drug traffic at the Quality Inn located in Weston across from Walmart. Corporal Bo Hendershot of the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police was...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur County woman arrested for shoplifting

BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, July 14, Buckhannon Walmart’s Loss Prevention team observed a woman fill her shopping cart with several items and leave the store without paying for the merchandise. Loss Prevention attempted to stop the defendant in the parking lot and the defendant fled from them. Sergeant...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man allegedly sold fentanyl disguised as oxycodone in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly sold a fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone to someone in Preston County. On July 16, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the Heldreth hotel in Kingwood where “a large group of individuals appearing to be in some type of an altercation,” according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Elkton appoints interim town manager, council member

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It was another packed house for Monday night’s Elkton Town Council meeting. The council finally took action to fill two town leadership positions that have been vacant for the last month. Monday marked the first regular meeting of the council since the divisive firing of...
ELKTON, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to suspicious activity and reckless driving

A Fri. July 15 press release from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports a high speed chase after suspicious activity. Thursday afternoon the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of suspicious activity and reckless driving. A female was spotted switching license plates on cars in a parking...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Decorated World War II vet, Grafton native dies at 100

GRAFTON, W.Va. — The last surviving member of the World War II destroyer the USS John Hood, Otha Compton, a West Virginian, died over the weekend at the age of 100. Compton, of Grafton, was awarded three Bronze Stars. the Asiatic and Pacific ribbons and the Victory Medal during his service.
GRAFTON, WV
WHSV

Harrisonburg International Festival returns with new format

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg International Festival planning team announced Monday that after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the annual event will be returning to downtown Harrisonburg on September 24, 2022, with a new format. Festival goers can begin at Court Square for a casual community gathering from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shore News Network

Cumberland Police Announce Two Arrests o Friday

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department announced two arrests on Friday of suspects apprehended during the execution of arrest warrants. On July 14th, 2022, The Cumberland City Police arrested Katrina Brena Jenkins, 30, of Cumberland MD. Jenkins was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant issued by the Baltimore City District Court. The Warrant alleged that Jenkins failed to appear in District Court on April 17th, 2019, on previous charges of Second Degree Assault and Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure charges. Jenkins was taken before the District Court Commissioner for her Initial Appearance where she was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center. She is currently being held without bond.
CUMBERLAND, MD

