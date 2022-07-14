ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath, CA

Klamath Salmon Season Starting to Heat Up

By Kenny Priest, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, it had been somewhat of a slow start to the salmon season on the lower Klamath. And that's to be expected. The late spring rains that fell in June increased flows and cooled the water. Both scenarios did wonders for the spring salmon, allowing them to make their way...

www.northcoastjournal.com

North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: A Final Fish Farm EIR, Hate in Humboldt and Thai Food in Willow Creek

This week, we're talking about a new report that attempts to quantify the environmental impacts of what would be the world's largest on-shore fish farm in Samoa. Meanwhile, a rash of incidents involving hate and bigotry marred Humboldt County's July Fourth holiday. And finally, Lily's Thai brings a new dining option near Willow Creek. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on stories from around the county.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
North Coast Journal

Steven Mark Perkins: 1962-2022

Steven Mark Perkins, beloved son, brother, father and friend, died peacefully on July 8, 2022 after a short painful battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer at the age of 60. Steve was born on May 5, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka, California and spent most of...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Jack Bryan Ludwick: 1964-2022

Jack Bryan Ludwick (Jack Wright) passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, suddenly, and of natural causes, while restoring his home in Gladstone, Oregon. Jack was born December 28, 1964, in Eureka, California, to Vernon Ludwick and Sylvia Riewerts. He was a graduate of Eureka Senior High School, Class of 1983.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Coastal Commission Reviews Sea Level Mitigation Measures for Arcata-Eureka Highway 101 Corridor

Local coastal experts expect Humboldt Bay’s shoreline to rise by as much as three feet in the next 40 years. One area of particular concern in the Humboldt Bay region is the Highway 101 corridor between Arcata and Eureka, a six-mile stretch of road that could be inundated by seawater if immediate steps are not taken to mitigate the impacts of sea level rise.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

National 988 Mental Health Crisis Line Up and Running

The national 988 hotline launched over the weekend, giving those experiencing or witnessing mental health crisis just three numbers to dial to be connected with intervention services without being routed through a police dispatcher. The new number, which takes the place of the suicide prevention hotline, is part of a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Unattended Candle Lights Vehicle, Automotive Repair Shop on Fire in Eureka

At 1:29 A.M. a single Humboldt Bay Fire unit was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire to the rear of an automotive repair shop on the 800 Block of Fourth Street. Within a minute of the initial dispatch, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers received additional information indicating that the burning vehicle was in close proximity to the building. The Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatchers upgraded the response to a full structure fire response. Three additional units and a duty officer also responded.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Wildlife Care Center Needs Community Support to Raise Up This Baby Ring-tailed Cat

The Humboldt Wildlife Care Center is looking for support for the community to get this little guy raised up enough to make it on his own. A very young Ring-tailed Cat, a small adorable and ferocious cousin of the Raccoon, who was separated from his mother has been in care the last 4 days, with about a 75 to go before he’ll be old enough and ready to be on his own!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

After chase through Berkeley Hills, woman arrested in Humboldt County

Nine hours after leading officers on a chase through the Berkeley Hills, authorities in Humboldt County arrested a woman they say had claimed to be a federal agent and tried to hit four people in Berkeley with her car. The California Highway Patrol (Garberville Area) arrested Rahila Jarrett, 48, of...
BERKELEY, CA
North Coast Journal

Arcata Council to Consider Unity Statement, Land Acknowledgement

The Arcata City Council will consider Wednesday supporting a "Statement of Unity against Anti-Semitic Messages and all Forms of Hate Speech" in the wake of anti-Semitic flyers found in the city and other areas of the county in recent weeks. While most of the distributions now under investigation occurred around...
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […] The post More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Need Some Financial Help to Fire-Safe Your Property? The County Has a Grant Program for That

The County of Humboldt, in its role as a member of the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council (HCFSC), is offering private landowners the opportunity to participate in the Fire-adapted Landscapes and Safe Homes (FLASH) cost-share program. Grant funding for this program is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) as part of the California Climate Investments Program as well as the U.S. Forest Service through the California Fire Safe Council. Technical assistance and up to $4,500 in reimbursement is available to landowners seeking to create defensible space around their homes and reduce hazardous fuels (flammable vegetation) along access routes and in strategic locations on their property.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire at 7th and H in Eureka

H Street is blocked after a vehicle caught fire about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection with 7th Street, according to a Eureka Police officer speaking to dispatch. Avoid the area if possible. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Calif. official won't resign amid drug charge, harassment scandal

An embattled city councilmember in the small Northern California town of Arcata is refusing calls from colleagues and the community to resign after being the subject of multiple allegations of misconduct over the past several months. The latest of those scandals — a sexual harassment claim by a city staff member, based on interactions that a third-party investigation called “undisputed” — follows DUI and cocaine charges that preceded a demotion from mayor to city councilmember last year.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Searching for Two in Connection With 4th of July Assault

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Eureka Police Department has continued its investigation into the 4th of July assault in Old...
EUREKA, CA

