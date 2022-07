The County of Humboldt, in its role as a member of the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council (HCFSC), is offering private landowners the opportunity to participate in the Fire-adapted Landscapes and Safe Homes (FLASH) cost-share program. Grant funding for this program is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) as part of the California Climate Investments Program as well as the U.S. Forest Service through the California Fire Safe Council. Technical assistance and up to $4,500 in reimbursement is available to landowners seeking to create defensible space around their homes and reduce hazardous fuels (flammable vegetation) along access routes and in strategic locations on their property.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO