ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Body Kit Could Make Your BMW S 1000 RR Sharper Than A Swiss Knife - gallery

Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't like how the S 1000 RR looks? Then, this body kit render by Alexey Blinkov...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

BMW G 310 RR Breaks Cover, Rivals The Yamaha R3 - gallery

What you're looking at here is BMW's first small capacity sportbike, the G 310 RR!. The G 310 RR is essentially a rebadged TVS Apache RR 310 and gets the same design language. This isn't a bad thing, though, as the bike looks quite sexy as it is and the BMW graphics only amplify things.
CARS
Top Speed

The 2023 Toyota Crown Swaps Old-School Luxury for a Sportier Attitude

The year 2022 marks the return of more model names from the past. One of Toyota’s most important models for this year is the new Toyota Crown. The name dates back to 1955, and while it wasn’t always a global model, it has always been one of Toyota’s more upscale, luxury models. The new 2023 model, however, is quite a bit different than what we are used to seeing, and this can be both, good or bad, depending on your definition of a luxury sedan. More importantly, the Japanese luxury sedan is coming back to the North American market after 50 years of absence.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW LMDh Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Engine Revealed Making 640 HP

The engine (or increasingly the electric motor) is the heart of an automobile, and we are finally getting to see the mill powering the BMW M Hybrid V8 competing in the LMDh endurance racing class. It goes by the internal designation P66/3. The mill is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with...
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 - Performance, Price and Photos

Now it’s not every day that we get a GT3, so it’s a big deal when a new one does show up. Enter the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. With the 992 generation 911 out already, we all knew that a GT3 was inevitable. This is an all-new GT3 through and through.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Kit#Sharper#Gallery#Vehicles#Swiss#The Ducati Panigale
Top Speed

This One-off Convertible Mini EV Proves Mini Can Build Fun Electric Cars

The future is going to be interesting for the Mini Cooper. Before going all-electric in 2030, Mini decided that the next generation Cooper will be both: there will be a gasoline-powered version built in Oxford, UK and an electric version built in China. While the official debut of the Cooper EV is still months away, Mini USA launched the one-off Cooper SE Convertible - the world’s only premium convertible with a fully electric drivetrain in the small car segment. The model combines "classic sportiness, maximum open-top driving fun and locally emission-free electric mobility for the first time."
CARS
Top Speed

The BMW M3 Touring is the Ultimate M Car

The 2023 BMW M3 Touring has finally been revealed to the world, and it’s definitely the wagon of our dreams. It’s also the first time in the M3’s 36-year history that a wagon body style has been offered. While it still has the same controversial face as the M3 sedan and M4 Coupe, almost all is forgiven thanks to the M3 Touring’s svelte wagon body.
CARS
Top Speed

How Much Can A 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV Really Be Worth?

Designed by the mastermind, Marcello Gandini of Bertone, the Countach remains a genuine emotion of the Italian supercar brand Lamborghini. The supercar was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 1971 and was made available three years later, in 1974. Up until 1990, Lamborghini produced 1,983 examples of this iconic supercar before it was replaced by another legend, the Diablo. The LP5000 Quattrovalvole, the fourth iteration of the Countach, is now up for auction, with the current bid competing with the price of two Huracáns. Is this classic Lamborghini really worth that much?
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

2022 Aprilia RSV4 1100 - Performance, Price, and Photos

Aprilia fields a new generation of its proven RSV4 superbike for MY2021, and these improvements carry directly over into 2022. New, wind tunnel-tested bodywork delivers better lower-drag penetration than ever before along with new suspension and more torque on tap. This all falls under the guidance of a robust ride-control electronics suite that allows for complete control over the 200-plus horsepower beast hiding under the cowling.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

This Mercury Montclair Gets The Ultimate Detailing Procedure After 26 Years In a Barn

We sometimes like to ask the question, how bad a car can be before you decide it’s not worth saving? Of course, it also depends on the car’s significance as not all vehicles are equally sought-after. With that said, the YouTube channel AMMO NYC, dedicated to car detailing and car detailing products, has stumbled across a fifth-generation Mercury Montclair that has been sitting in a garage for 26 years. Needless to say, the car was in rough shape and was a “mouse haven”, by the looks of it. The video showcases, perfectly, everything it took to get the old sedan to shine like it used to, but will its big V-8 start?
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 - Performance, Price, and Photos

2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Performance and Capability. Power for the Scram 411 comes from an air-cooled thumper that runs a 78 mm bore and 86 mm stroke for a 411 cc displacement. A mild, 9.5-to-1 compression ratio should handle mid-grade fuels without dieseling or pinging. The Royal Enfield Scram...
CARS
Top Speed

Take A Look At This Minion Edition Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight - gallery

Love Minions and Harleys? then, we suggest you indulge in this custom one-of-a-kind Minion edition Harley-Davidson!. However, instead of getting the typical yellow treatment, the bike dons a dark blue shade with little Minion silhouettes all around. Meanwhile, the fuel tank features two Minions made to look like American H.O.G....
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Nissan Z Review - Familiar DNA Wrapped in a New Yet Retro Package

I’ll never forget how excited my buddy Tom was when he showed up to our workplace for the very first time to show off his shiny new 2003 Nissan 350Z - a legendary sports car that had just been revived amongst much fanfare. I never would have imagined that 20 years later that a) I would still be test-driving cars for a living and that b) that there would even still be a Z in production. But here we are with what turns out to be just the 2nd redesign of the Z during that time span. And you know what? It all feels very familiar.
CARS
Top Speed

This Audi S8 Has Bugatti Veyron Levels of Power

In the world of modified cars, basically, anything goes, and among the usual suspects like single-turbo Supra builds or 1,500-horsepower GT-Rs, there are those that are more unlikely and unexpected. The YouTube channel Officially Gassed has a proven record of showing us some of the most bonkers builds from the UK (and maybe the world) and this one is no exception. What you are looking at is, probably, the only Audi S8 with a big single turbo swap and it makes Bugatti Veyron power.
CARS
The Drive

My BMW 128i Really Woke Up With an Aftermarket Intake and Exhaust

Not only did it improve the soundtrack, it also increased performance. For those who customize their cars, there's an important upgrade milestone in the vast expanse of tuner culture that's nearly universal. It's not only a way to express to members of your own circle that you're proud to be there, it’s also a way to sing your circle's gospel high to the heavens and share the good word with fellow gearheads of all tuning communities. It's not a necessary change, but it's a solid strategy for increasing power, improving your car's soundtrack, and making it more fun to drive. I’m talking about installing aftermarket intake and exhaust systems.
CARS
Top Speed

Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Kia EV9

Kia used the EV9 name for the first time back in 2021 when it unveiled a concept with the same name at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It was just a preview of Kia’s assault on the premium EV segment. It took Kia less than a year to start testing a production version of the EV9 concept, as our spy photographers caught a first prototype out in the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Top Speed

RN22e Concept Previews A Hyundai Sports Car With Porsche 911 Turbo Power

Hyundai just announced that the Veloster N will be dropped from its 2023 U.S. lineup - although our spy photographers just caught a hybrid version of the sports car out in the wild. It is no secret that the company is preparing for an all-electric future, and that includes the N performance division, and now we have a first look at the N of the future. The Korean carmaker has just unveiled the RN22e and the N Vision 74 - two concepts described as "rolling labs," which not only offer us a first glimpse of its future lineup, but will be used to develop the brand’s latest technology.
CARS
Top Speed

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy