This Body Kit Could Make Your BMW S 1000 RR Sharper Than A Swiss Knife - gallery

I’ll never forget how excited my buddy Tom was when he showed up to our workplace for the very first time to show off his shiny new 2003 Nissan 350Z - a legendary sports car that had just been revived amongst much fanfare. I never would have imagined that 20 years later that a) I would still be test-driving cars for a living and that b) that there would even still be a Z in production. But here we are with what turns out to be just the 2nd redesign of the Z during that time span. And you know what? It all feels very familiar.

