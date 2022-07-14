How to get your free ticket to Ghibli Park’s pre-opening preview event

A brand new boutique hotel under the MGallery Hotel Collection of Accor Group, Aki Hong Kong – Mgallery is located in the bustling neighbourhood of Wan Chai, just a short walk from Causeway Bay and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. There are 173 rooms at the hotel, each designed with a minimalist aesthetic featuring lofty ceilings, natural wood tones, and large windows offering spectacular city views. The hotel also has 20 signature Japanese-style tatami rooms with sumptuous mattresses on tatami floors that will make you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to the land of Japan. Other hotel features include a petite garden, co-working space, 24-hour gym, and a Lobby Lounge where a selection of fresh detox juices and organic food are available for those on the go.
