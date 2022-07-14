ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

How to get your free ticket to Ghibli Park’s pre-opening preview event

By Tabea Greuner
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for all Studio Ghibli fans. Set to open at the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park near Nagoya, the world’s first Ghibli Park has announced that it will hold a special preview event for fans to enjoy the park for free before its grand opening on November 1. Yes, you...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Experience premier dining and entertainment at new lifestyle destination FOCO

Drink and dine at this new trendy lifestyle destination in the heart of Central. CSI Properties launches FOCO, a new lifestyle destination in the heart of Central. Located on 48 Cochrane Street, FOCO (short for 'focal point of Central') is inspired by the meatpacking district of New York and flaunts bold and vibrant neon signs to draw in pedestrians. Now welcoming guests to its multiple F&B facilities, this premier lifestyle building has 25 floors and over 37,000sq feet of space, housing standout restaurants, cafes, and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Greggs has opened its massive new shop in Leicester Square

Roll up, roll up! Steak bake heavyweight Greggs has opened a mega new store in London’s West End. The pastry paradise launched its flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square. And it wasn’t a modest affair. To celebrate the opening of this, frankly historic, Greggs in London’s mecca of luxe cinemas and not-so-luxe hen parties, they rolled out a regal Greggs-blue carpet and recreated all the glam of a glitzy film premiere, paps and all. We heard that Leo was there snaffling the vegan sausage rolls.
RETAIL
Time Out Global

Museum of Ice Cream Chicago

Step into the Willy Wonka-esque world of the Museum of Ice Cream Chicago, a multi-room interactive experience dedicated to all things ice cream. After choosing an ice cream-themed nickname (e.g. “BaChoc Obama,” “Oprah Winfreeze” or “Mintdonna”), visitors enter through a pink recreation of an El car that leads them to a collection of experiential rooms, including a science-heavy ice cream lab, an exhibit on the history of local ice cream ventures, a mini-golf course and—of course—the museum’s famous sprinkle pool. Each ticket comes with unlimited treats from five ice cream stations throughout the museum, but especially hungry (or thirsty) visitors can also opt to purchase treats from an ice cream speakeasy stocked with everything from kids’ drinks to boozy milkshakes and cocktails.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

The coolest hotels in the USA

From sleeping under the stars to sleeping underwater, we check in to the coolest hotels in the USA. Forgo ubiquitous hotel accommodations on your next trip for a night to remember at one of these cool hotels in the USA that double as the destination. These quirky hotels offer brag worthy superlatives, like bunking in the world's biggest beagle at Dog Bark Park Inn in Cottonwood, Idaho and sleeping underwater at the Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, the first and only underwater hotel that requires scuba diving to reach your room.
KEY LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Nagoya#Studio Ghibli#Hill Of Youth#Dondoko Forest#Large Warehouse
Time Out Global

Fuji Rock music festival is streaming live on YouTube for free

One of Japan’s biggest and most impressive summer music festivals, Fuji Rock is returning this year with a stellar roster of international artists. After scaling down the event last year with an all-local lineup due to Japan’s border closure, the annual music festival is set to be held in the beautiful mountains of Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata over a span of three days at the end of July. Fuji Rock is known not just for its live performances by big name artists but also for a host of fringe activities that fuses art with nature.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Whiskies of the World is heating up Chicago July 23!

Ready to raise a dram to the most whiskey-filled evening of the year? Join us at Whiskies of the World Chicago, hosted in the historic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel on July 23! We invite both new and experienced whiskey connoisseurs alike to lose themselves in decadent aromas and mouth-coating flavors with their own branded nosing glass. Discover your favorites amidst the long list of impressive exhibitors and distillers who have traveled from far and wide to deliver a world of whiskies just for you.
CHICAGO, IL
Time Out Global

A new outdoor Hackney cinema is showing sport and movies this summer

What comes to mind when you think of watching the latest athletic events with others? Probably a noisy, sweaty sports bar packed full of drunk people. Not ideal in the current climate. Well, Hackney Bridge wants to challenge your assumptions. Its new outdoor cinema provides plenty of space for fans to spread out and relax in the fresh air while watching all the major sporting events of the summer, plus some family-friendly movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Lottery
Place
Tokyo, JP
Time Out Global

Aki Hong Kong – MGallery

A brand new boutique hotel under the MGallery Hotel Collection of Accor Group, Aki Hong Kong – Mgallery is located in the bustling neighbourhood of Wan Chai, just a short walk from Causeway Bay and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. There are 173 rooms at the hotel, each designed with a minimalist aesthetic featuring lofty ceilings, natural wood tones, and large windows offering spectacular city views. The hotel also has 20 signature Japanese-style tatami rooms with sumptuous mattresses on tatami floors that will make you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to the land of Japan. Other hotel features include a petite garden, co-working space, 24-hour gym, and a Lobby Lounge where a selection of fresh detox juices and organic food are available for those on the go.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Melbourne is getting a $20 million-dollar Monopoly theme park

Does talking about Monopoly simultaneously elicit feelings of rage while also bringing back fond childhood memories? If so, you're not alone. The bestselling board game critiquing the follies of capitalism has been the main character at countless family game nights over the years – and we'd wager at least half of those sessions have ended with a table being flipped over in a fit of rage.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

New fine-dining restaurant Born takes over a 1900s historic building, the Jinrikisha Station along Neil Road

Things are more vibrant than ever for Neil Road, with the birth of contemporary fine-dining Restaurant Born by chef Zor Tan. Housed at Jinrikisha Station, this heritage building was formerly a rickshaw depot back in 1903 and has seen multiple changes of hands over the years. Most recently, it's only had a blurry slew of KTVs and nightclubs to its name. Even international superstar Jackie Chan got his finger in the pie by purchasing the entire building in 2007, but even the legend couldn’t do much to honour the space. Till now, that is.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

A Spider-Man pop-up has just opened in Selfridges

Probably the most beloved superhero in the canon – sorry, DC fans – Spider-Man is the cheery face of Marvel’s Avengers. And now he’s lending that boyish charm to one of the world’s most famous department stores. Selfridges has just launched a new pop-up to...
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

Beat the summer heat with creative Chivas Highballs

Summer is in full swing! Fizzy, refreshing drinks are the season’s must-have cocktail and world-famous Scotch blend Chivas Regal knows you’ve got a sure-fire winner in the highball. From now until September 4, Chivas Regal is partnering with 12 top-tier bars in Hong Kong to help you brace...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

The best road trip destinations from Melbourne

Make a trip to the scenic Mornington and Bellarine Peninsula. Let's be honest, as Singaporeans, we always want everything to be value-added or worth our money (and more). Want a holiday and more? A trip to Melbourne comes with even more trips you can take. The state of Victoria encompasses mountains, national parks, wineries and surfing beaches – so get out of the city and explore the rest of the state. Here are some of our favourite road trip destinations on the Mornington and Bellarine peninsula you can embark on from the city of Melbourne.
WORLD
Time Out Global

The Royal National Park has been ranked as the best stargazing spot in Australia

Australia is known for its plethora of pristine national parks, stretches of untouched wilderness, and, (arguably, most spectacular of all), its abundance of brilliant starry skies. Even though Sydneysiders might struggle to get a good glimpse of the bazillions of stars that lie above our city skyline, it definitely doesn’t take us long to find them. The Royal National Park is only a 54-minute drive from the CBD, and according to the travel experts over at the Next Vacay, it has been voted as the very best place for Instagrammable stargazing in all of Australia.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

This beercation at JEN Orchardgateway includes two hours free-flow of Tiger Crystal draft

This latest staycation by Jen Singapore Orchardgateway by Shangri-La is set to delight those who’s looking for a unique staycation and beer lovers alike. Drink to your heart's content at this Tigerrific Beercation, a beer-focused staycation that puts Tiger Crystal all around the room. In partnership with Tiger Beer, three of the rooms in Hotel Jen have been converted into exclusive Tiger Crystal-themed rooms.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Norway is creating ten (yes, ten) new national parks

Norway’s got a heck of a lot of outstanding natural beauty. And we’re not just talking fjords: the Norwegian landscape varies from vast mountain ranges and lush rolling hills to towering waterfalls and desolate plains. And soon a whole load of those gorgeous landforms are set to become new national parks.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Marugame Udon is holding 'The Great British Slurp Off'

There are many Great British things. The Great British Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee, and now a new addition, The Great British Slurp Off, which is being hosted by London's Marugame Udon, this summer. The Japanese noodle and tempura restaurant is searching for the ‘longest, loudest and most interesting slurp in all of Britain’.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Aloha! A live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie is on its way

Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney animated classic to get a live-action remake. Following on from the success of Aladdin and The Lion King, the 2002 hit is just one of 17 – yes, seventeen – live-action adaptations currently in development from Disney. The original film blended...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

You can stay in the house where ‘The Godfather’ was filmed

Gangster wannabes and movie buffs can now sleep over at one of cinema’s most recognisable properties. The Godfather Mansion in New York’s Staten Island district is becoming available for tourists, thanks to holiday home rental company Airbnb. The family who currently live there are opening their doors to...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy