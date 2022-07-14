How to get your free ticket to Ghibli Park’s pre-opening preview event

Australia is known for its plethora of pristine national parks, stretches of untouched wilderness, and, (arguably, most spectacular of all), its abundance of brilliant starry skies. Even though Sydneysiders might struggle to get a good glimpse of the bazillions of stars that lie above our city skyline, it definitely doesn’t take us long to find them. The Royal National Park is only a 54-minute drive from the CBD, and according to the travel experts over at the Next Vacay, it has been voted as the very best place for Instagrammable stargazing in all of Australia.

