If you are interested in learning more about how the Valve’s handheld games console functions when docked. You may be interested in a new gameplay and 4K review created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Using a connection similar to that going to be provided by the official Steam Deck dock the team has put the handheld games console through its paces using a suitable 4K 60Hz USB-C adapter available from online retailers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO