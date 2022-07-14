ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint City Council awards $7.78M contract

By BEAUX WHITE EAGLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT – Emerick Construction Co. has been awarded a $7.78 million design and building contract for the renovation of Travers Park. The first phase of the project will focus on the construction of the James E. Russell Sports Center, the expansion of the skate park, and a gateway plaza. The sports...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 19, 2022

Miss Susan Hanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Hanson of Sandpoint, and Charles G. Haynes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Haynes of Dover, were married June 3 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fr. Schlimm of Spokane officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Haynes, both recent SHS graduates, honeymooned in Victoria, B.C., and are residing in Sandpoint until August when he will begin service with the U.S. Air Force.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - July 19, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. "Trails and Tales:" stories and nature walks; 11 a.m.-noon, Pine Street Woods, 11915 W. Pine St. Info.: kaniksu.org. POP Tuesday mountain bike ride: 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Mountain. All...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from I-90 in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two separate crashes have been cleared from eastbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp. The collisions happened within a tenth of a mile of each other. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crashes not only caused delays on I-90, but backed up traffic down US 195.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Super 1 Foods named chamber’s top business

SANDPOINT — Since opening in Sandpoint more than 10 years ago, Super 1 Foods has been a major contributor to local groups and non-profits. The store was recognized this month as the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for July. In announcing the selection, chamber officials...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Robert 'Bob' Wade Clark, 72

Robert “Bob” Wade Clark, 72, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Bob was a Sandpoint native. Family and friends are invited to sign Bob’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Culver's Crossing moving forward

SANDPOINT – The Sandpoint City Council has given the go-ahead for officials to move forward with the final planning phases for Culver’s Crossing. The affordable housing subdivision is a joint effort between landowner Nancy Hadley and the Bonner County Housing Agency to aid the community with affordable housing. Culver’s Crossing is planned to have a larger density than typical housing developments containing 49 single-family dwellings that will be split into various groupings, including townhomes with a larger structure called the “Historic House” which will be a three-unit dwelling that includes a carriage house known as an “accessory dwelling."
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patriot Front members plead not guilty

COEUR d’ALENE — Six members of the the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d'Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The six are among 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride Celebration on June 11 in Coeur d'Alene City Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Marilyn Joanne Griffin, 86

Marilyn Joanne Griffin, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2022. A celebration of life will take place on the lake in Hope, Idaho, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Please share a meal and memories at the Floating Restaurant in Hope the same day. Those who knew and loved Marilyn are welcome to attend.
HOPE, ID
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Wooden boats deliver love, passion for classic craft

SANDPOINT — Pierre Bordenave acquired his first wooden boat by accident. He'd done some work for someone "with more toys than money," and the man offered him one of his wooden boats in exchange. Bordenave figured it didn't hurt to look at the boat, and he figured he had nothing to lose by accepting the deal.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Montana man kills two wolves in his barn

TROY, Mont. — There are fewer wolves on the prowl in Lincoln County, after a man shot two wolves attacking his goats. A man who lives west of Troy just off U.S. 2 on the Kootenai River shot and killed the predators Sunday morning, July 10. The man, who...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane officer killed in golf cart crash identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police corporal killed in a golf cart crash over the weekend is remembered as a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant. Corporal Jeff McCullough was killed when a golf cart rolled over near Priest Lake. Four other people, including another Spokane Police officer, were injured in the crash. All people involved were from the Spokane...
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

COEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Man Dies in North Idaho Golf Cart Crash

SPOKANE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:00 PM on West Lakeshore Road in Bonner County. The driver of a golf cart occupied by 5 adults lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on West Lakeshore Road, causing it to roll over. Four occupants were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
SPOKANE, WA

