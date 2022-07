Miss Susan Hanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Hanson of Sandpoint, and Charles G. Haynes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Haynes of Dover, were married June 3 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fr. Schlimm of Spokane officiating. Mr. and Mrs. Haynes, both recent SHS graduates, honeymooned in Victoria, B.C., and are residing in Sandpoint until August when he will begin service with the U.S. Air Force.

