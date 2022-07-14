Daniel Kaluuya not returning for ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Daniel Kaluuya will not be appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor, 33, played W’Kabi in the 2018 Marvel and Disney blockbuster, “Black Panther.” He was the best friend and confidant of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, and head of security for the Border Tribe, Variety reported.

Jacqueline Coley of Rotten Tomatoes was the first to tweet the news on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Kaluuya was asked to reprise his role but said he had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film, “Nope,” which opens on July 22.

Kaluuya received an Academy Award nomination for best actor in Peele’s 2017 film, “Get Out.”

Original film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett had already been confirmed for the sequel, but Kaluuya’s status had been unclear until Wednesday, Variety reported.

The “Black Panther” sequel has faced several hurdles since Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020.

The film was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In August 2021, Wright was injured while performing a sequence involving a stunt rig, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Production was halted in November 2021 while Wright continued to recover.

Filming resumed in January, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

