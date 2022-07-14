ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LEADING OFF: Royals down 10 unvaccinated players in Toronto

By The Associated Press
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NFKk_0gfBgfv000
Guardians Royals Baseball Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

A look at what's happening around baseball today:

___

10 DOWN FOR TORONTO

The Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer.

The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

“It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”

Kansas City will face the Blue Jays a day after fourth-place Toronto fired manager Charlie Montoyo and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the rest of the season.

ALL-STAR SHOWDOWN

Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA) will face Giants lefty Carlos Rodón (8-5, 2.70) in San Francisco before the pair team up on the NL All-Star roster next week.

It’ll be the last start for both pitchers before the Midsummer Classic. Burnes leads the NL with 134 strikeouts and Rodón is third with 124. Both are All-Stars for the second straight season.

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is expected to begin a rehab assignment as early as Thursday as he works back from a left oblique strain. There is a chance he could return before the All-Star break.

“I think there’s a possibility for the weekend,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think we want to make sure that door stays open.”

FOR ALL TO SEE

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.92 ERA) is on the mound in a potentially important audition for contending teams when he faces fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74) at Yankee Stadium.

Cincinnati figures to be a seller at the trade deadline, and Castillo is a prime target for teams in need of starting pitching. He's coming off seven innings of one-run ball against Tampa Bay.

ELEVENTH HEAVEN

Marco Gonzales (5-9, 3.24 ERA) and the Seattle Mariners go for their 11th consecutive victory when they face All-Star lefty Martín Pérez (7-2, 2.72) and the Rangers in the opener of a four-game series at Texas.

After sweeping a doubleheader Wednesday in Washington, the Mariners have won 10 straight for the first time since April 2002. Their only longer winning streak was a 15-game run from May 23 to June 8, 2001 — the last year they made the playoffs.

Jesse Winker homered in both ends of the twinbill for Seattle, his first games since serving a six-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Angels on June 26. Paul Sewald saved both games.

ANIBAL’S BACK

Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez will make his season debut in a home start against Atlanta and right-hander Kyle Wright (10-4, 2.97 ERA).

Wright is hoping to turn around his luck against Washington in the opener of a four-game set between the NL East foes. Wright is 2-1 with a 6.27 ERA in five career games, including three starts, against the Nats.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

HR Derby: Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodriguez in final

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Washington's Juan Soto defeated Seattle's Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final to capture the Home Run Derby title at Dodger Stadium. Soto, who was competing in the Derby for the second time, had...
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Live updates, how to watch, bracket as Pete Alonso goes for his third straight crown

The stars are out in Los Angeles for MLB’s Home Run Derby. The 2022 derby at Dodgers Stadium pits two-time defending champion Pete Alonso against a thunderous group of challengers. Alonso, the star New York Mets first baseman, is going for his third straight Home Run Derby title. He won the event in Cleveland as a rookie in 2019, then again at Denver’s Coors Field in 2021. There was no All-Star Game or Home Run Derby in 2020 due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
960 The Ref

MLB All-Star: Ronald Acuna Jr. was not ready for the flamethrowers at home run derby

Maybe massive flamethrowers aren't necessary at a home run derby?. Eight of baseball's best sluggers kicked off MLB's All-Star festivities at Dodgers Stadium on Monday — seven of them looking to dethrone two-time defending derby champ Pete Alonso. Among them was Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. He wasn't quite ready for the pregame pomp that included towering columns of flames in the infield.
ATLANTA, GA
960 The Ref

Las Vegas Raiders led NFL in ticket revenue in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders generated the highest revenue from ticket sales in the NFL this past season, according to Sportico, just two years after moving to Nevada and opening up Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders made $119 million despite featuring the third-smallest capacity in the league at 65,000 and selling the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Whit Merrifield
960 The Ref

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Bryan Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celebrity softball game

LOS ANGELES — Bryan Cranston wanted to get a hit at the All-Star Celebrity Softball game. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit by a line drive. Cranston, 66, was struck when Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos, who was taking side-by-side batting practice with the actor at Dodger Stadium, rifled a line drive off his right shoulder, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Houston's Altuve, Giants' Rodon out of All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon won't be playing in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Canadian#The Blue Jays#Giants#Nl#Midsummer
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy