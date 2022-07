NEW YORK -- On Sunday morning, the Mets boasted one of the top catching prospects in baseball. By Sunday evening, they had two of them. With the 11th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, the Mets selected Kevin Parada, the first of four Draft selections on a day that saw the Mets restock their farm system with an influx of talent. In addition to Parada, whom the Mets took with the pick they received as compensation for not signing Kumar Rocker last year, the team grabbed three other players on Day 1 of the Draft: infielder Jett Williams, pitcher Blade Tidwell and outfielder Nick Morabito.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO