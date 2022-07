FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ferguson on four different occasions. Kaleek Harrington, of St. Louis, is charged with seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of resisting arrest, three counts of misdemeanor property damage and one count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

FERGUSON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO