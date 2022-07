We are right in the sweet spot of summer when almost evening is clear, warm and just perfect for dinner or a glass of wine on the deck. Tonight is no exception, but there might be a brief bump in our easygoing summer groove Friday morning. A weak disturbance caught up in a southwesterly flow will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area right around morning commute time. Right now, it looks like any thunderstorms will stay south of Spokane over the Palouse and LC Valley.

