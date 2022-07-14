ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf-Young tames Old Course to lead The Open

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jA5zL_0gfBBFTz00

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 14 (Reuters) - American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to sit two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the 'Home of Golf' rolled out the welcome mat.

There had been worries in the run up to the season's final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that's exactly what happened as the world's best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.

But not everyone was feeling at home during a grinding day on the Scottish links, including Tiger Woods, who on Wednesday was made an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient.

Twice a winner at St. Andrews, Woods never got in gear on a course he calls his favourite in the world and laboured to a six-over 78 which left him in danger of missing the cut.

Still chasing a maiden PGA Tour title, Young showed the "Grand Old Lady" no respect as he challenged the major championship record score of 62 set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017, returning a clean card sprinkled with eight birdies.

"I'm happy I shot 64," said Young when questioned about his lack of excitement. "I'm happy that, as far as I know, I'm still leading The Open Championship, but it's not going to change how I feel an hour from now."

With two titles this season and top 10 finishes in all three majors including a runner-up result at the Masters, McIlroy arrived in St Andrews as the man to beat and a six-under 66 will have done nothing to convince anyone to switch their bets.

The Northern Irishman got his day off to a flying start, rolling in a 55-footer for birdie at the first.

He continued to build momentum by stringing together three straight birdies from the fifth before heading into turn, where he picked up three more and his only bogey of the day.

"Fantastic start," gushed the four-time major winner. "Just sort of what you hope will happen when you're starting off your week."

Young, who last month had held a share of the first-round lead at the Memorial Tournament before finishing in a tie for 60th, will not feel like he has much breathing room with challengers lining up behind him.

Australian Cameron Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship and Englishman Robert Dinwiddie returned 67s to sit three back.

Lurking four off the pace on 68 is a pack of eight that includes Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler and British amateur Barclay Brown.

Some of the most prominent players who have been recruited by the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series featured on the leaderboard on Thursday. The breakaway series has split the sport after poaching players from the PGA and DP Tours.

LIV members and former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood along with Taylor Gooch were in the hunt with 68s.

Collin Morikawa got is Open title defence off to a bumpy start, mixing four birdies with the same number of bogeys for a level par 72.

But no one struggled more than Woods, who got his day off to a horrific start when his second shot bounced into the creek guarding the first green leading to a double-bogey.

Playing just his third event since a 2021 car crash nearly resulted in the loss of his right leg, Woods never found his comfort zone as he added two more bogeys and double to go six-over after just seven holes.

As ever the 46-year-old refused to wave the white flag, hitting back with back-to-back birdies at nine and 10 but the magic would not last.

That did not stop a crowd from gathering around the final hole in the Scottish twilight as bagpipes played in the distance. The fans cheered wildly as the 15-time major winner appeared on the green.

"I'm going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance," said Woods. "Obviously it has been done.

"Guys did it today and that's my responsibility tomorrow to go ahead and do it."

Reporting by Steve Keating in St Andrews. Editing by Hugh Lawson, Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Controversial Outfit

The 150th Open Championship teed off from St. Andrews earlier this morning with the best players in the world on arguably the most iconic course in the world. Among those on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews. Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut. Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St....
GOLF
The Spun

Fred Couples Reveals What Tiger Woods Told Him Before The Open

Tiger Woods has made his thoughts about St. Andrews very clear leading up to the 150th Open Championship. Can he contend this weekend though? That's what golf fans want to know. During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio, Fred Couples commented on Woods' outlook for The Open. Couples revealed that Woods...
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy’s subtle hat tip was apparently part of what made Tiger Woods cry

On Friday morning, Tiger Woods—living legend, bionic man, three-time hoister of the Claret Jug—crossed the Swilcan Bridge for perhaps the final time. His hat held aloft, the gallery in rapturous applause, Woods breezed across the span without stopping and continued up the fairway, tears welling in his eyes. Woods later debunked theories that this would be his final Open, but he admitted it might be his last at the Old Course, which speaks somewhat to the emotion on display from one of the coldest golf assassins to ever do it.
GOLF
FanSided

Look: Rory McIlroy broke a spectator’s hand with an errant Open tee shot

Rory McIlroy had a storybook start to The Open Championship at St. Andrews, save for an errant drive that one spectator will surely never forget. Just about everything went right for Rory McIlroy in the first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews. He sunk a putt of over 50 feet on the first hole to start off with a birdie and then didn’t look back. McIlroy made seven birdies and just one bogey on the day to put him in solo second place behind only Cameron Young.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#British Open#Scottish#Pga#Mas
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley confirms future meeting with LIV Golf: 'You’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available'

LIV Golf has its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup. Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on the Pat McAfee Show in regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that, “If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”
NBA
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s t-shirt raises age-old golf question: What’s the dress code?

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — When Phil Mickelson showed up to the 1st tee at the Old Course on Thursday morning, a whisper ran through the crowd. Mickelson was dressed head-to-toe in his characteristic shade of Aggressive Black. His only visible logo was his own — his jumping silhouette from the 2004 Masters — on his hat. He wore black slacks and a blank black quarter-zip. But under that quarter-zip was what appeared to be a simple black t-shirt.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Phil Mickelson says he’s ‘ecstatic.’ His demeanor suggests otherwise

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — All week in the run-up to the 150th Open Championship, Phil Mickelson has been following the worst advice in golf: keep your head down. So no Champions Dinner for the 2013 Open winner. No posing with the other Champion Golfers of the Year for the traditional photograph in front of the R&A clubhouse. No interaction with the media. No anything really, his mantra clear: stay out of the way as much as possible.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Mickelson at British Open after skipping champions' meal

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — All dressed in black, Phil Mickelson walked out onto the first tee at the Old Course with only a few hundred fans watching nearby and several boisterous seagulls cackling above. His golf week was about to begin — a few days later than normal...
GOLF
The Independent

Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator as the pace of play proved an issue on the first day of the Open at St Andrews.Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours as the layout of the Old Course, with its double greens, joint fairways and numerous crossover points, slowed the 156-man field.Defending champion Morikawa, who was in the 19th of the 52 three-ball groupings alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, admitted it had been frustrating.“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the American, winner at St George’s last year,...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy