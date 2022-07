LIVE MUSIC ROUNDUP 7/14/22 – 7/20/22

History lives on in architecture. Memories and times long passed are evident in every scrap and section of old buildings, down to the cut and grain of the wood that holds up their walls. Bellingham is rich in bygone landscapes, preserved and tended so that visitors and locals alike can enjoy the view nestled between the old and the new. Jen Sandoval, a one-time contractor and now full-time real estate agent with John L. Scott, sat down with WhatcomTalk to share her knowledge of historical homes in Bellingham neighborhoods and how she researches their stories when a client is interested in a purchase.

